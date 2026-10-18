US First Lady Melania Trump could 'pull away emotionally or physically' from President Donald Trump if she began questioning his commitment to their marriage, relationship expert Nicole Moore has suggested.

Her conditional assessment, given to the Irish Star and cited by The Blast on Saturday, 17 October, follows unverified speculation about the president's working relationship with White House aide Natalie Harp.

Harp has frequently accompanied Trump at official and political engagements, while Melania has maintained a relatively limited public schedule.

Their differing levels of visibility have attracted media attention, although no verified evidence establishes that Harp's presence has influenced the first lady's appearances or the state of the Trumps' marriage.

Why Melania Trump Might Pull Away, According to Nicole Moore

Moore told the Irish Star that uncertainty could affect a couple's emotional security, even when rumours surrounding their relationship remain unproven. Her assessment was conditional rather than a claim that the first couple were experiencing marital difficulties.

'If Melania has started to doubt Donald's commitment to their marriage, she might pull away emotionally or physically as a way to protect her heart,' Moore said.

The relationship expert did not claim to have spoken to Melania or established that she had withdrawn emotionally or physically from her husband. Instead, her comments described a possible response if someone began questioning their partner's commitment.

Moore also suggested that a couples' retreat, a date night or more frequent communication could help partners experiencing relationship difficulties. Her recommendations included affection and reassurance, depending on what each partner needed to rebuild trust.

Those suggestions were general and did not establish that Donald and Melania Trump were experiencing such problems. Neither has publicly confirmed the marital concerns discussed in Moore's assessment.

Former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci separately offered his interpretation of the couple's relationship during an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast in August 2026. He recalled a period when Melania appeared to have greater influence over her husband's behaviour.

'When she was more friendly with him, she would tell him to tone it down and he would actually listen to her,' Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci suggested that the couple appeared to have grown apart, but his comments reflected his personal interpretation. They do not establish how Donald and Melania Trump interact privately or confirm that their marriage has deteriorated.

Natalie Harp Letters: What Is Known and What Is Not

White House aide Natalie Harp's close working relationship with Donald Trump has attracted scrutiny, particularly after reports emerged about letters reportedly written to the president in 2023. The correspondence drew attention to Harp's expressed devotion to Trump but did not establish a romantic relationship.

In August 2026, The Daily Beast published two letters attributed to Harp. One included the declaration 'You are all that matters to me' and referred to Trump as her 'Guardian and Protector in this Life'.

The Washington Post subsequently reported authenticating a letter obtained by Trump biographer Michael Wolff. However, neither the correspondence nor Harp's presence at presidential engagements establishes that she and Trump were romantically involved.

Wolff separately alleged that Melania avoided appearing alongside her husband when Harp was present during the 2024 presidential campaign. Writing in his Howl newsletter, he claimed that Harp's presence influenced the first lady's willingness to attend campaign events.

'Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around,' Wolff wrote.

His allegation has not been independently established and does not demonstrate that Harp influenced Melania's public schedule in 2026. The White House has previously challenged Wolff's credibility and defended Harp's work for the president.

According to a Daily Beast analysis, Melania was seen publicly 47 times between her husband's inauguration on 20 January 2025 and the end of that year. She was also seen in public on 38 days during the first seven months of 2026.

Inside the Trumps' Reported Shared Interest in Design

In a report published on 7 January 2026, People cited an unnamed political and social source who described interior design as a shared interest between Donald and Melania Trump. The source also claimed that the couple maintained largely separate routines outside their public appearances.

'He and Melania have that in common. They both love interior design,' the source said.

The account described Trump's personal involvement in selecting furnishings and finishes for his properties, including Mar-a-Lago and his golf clubs. It also discussed his interest in materials for the White House ballroom project.

Separately, Melania has publicly discussed her involvement in White House design and preservation initiatives. A White House statement issued on 9 September highlighted her work on historic interiors, decorative arts and other preservation projects.

Although both have expressed an interest in design, the available accounts do not establish whether that shared interest has any bearing on their marriage.

The White House also responded to People's January reporting, with spokesman Davis Ingle defending the president and his family. His response did not directly address the unnamed source's description of the couple's private routines.

The 17 October report in The Blast included no direct response from Donald Trump, Melania Trump or Natalie Harp to Moore's assessment. Previous White House statements have defended Harp and challenged Wolff's reporting, while the available evidence provides no confirmation that Harp's presence has caused marital difficulties.

Moore's comments remain a hypothetical assessment of how someone might respond to doubts about a partner's commitment, rather than evidence that Melania Trump is considering withdrawing from her husband.