The Kennedy Center Honors recorded its smallest television audience ever this year, with the Donald Trump-hosted ceremony drawing an estimated 2.65 million viewers on CBS, according to preliminary Nielsen figures. The broadcast aired on 23 December and marked a significant decline from the 4.1 million viewers who tuned in for the 2024 ceremony, representing a 35% drop year on year. It was the first time a sitting US president had hosted the long-running cultural event.

The low ratings came during a period of major institutional change at Washington's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Shortly after beginning his second term, Trump assumed control of the organisation, replacing the board of trustees and later serving as its chairman. The board subsequently voted to rename the iconic venue the Trump-Kennedy Center, a decision that prompted widespread public debate and criticism. During the ceremony, Trump delivered a 12-minute opening speech, which CBS reportedly edited down to a two-minute segment for broadcast.

Despite the ratings slump, the 48th annual ceremony honoured several high-profile figures, including Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, country music star George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor and rock band KISS. The broadcast also featured appearances and performances from artists such as Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill and Carrie Manolakos. The audience decline follows earlier reports of falling ticket sales at the Kennedy Center, with attendance for major productions reaching its lowest levels since the pandemic after recent leadership changes.