Journalist Michael Wolff has called President Donald Trump's defence of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles a 'danger sign'.

His warning followed reports on 15 October that Trump had discussed possible replacements, which the president denied the next day.

Politico reported that Trump had privately sounded out allies about Wiles and possible successors. Its account cited four people familiar with the conversations.

The disclosure came before the 3 November US midterms, when Republicans will defend their control of Congress.

Why Donald Trump's Defence of Susie Wiles Raised Questions

In a written response to Politico, Trump dismissed the report as 'TOTAL FAKE NEWS'. He described Wiles as his 'loyal and longest-serving Chief of Staff' and said she had his 'COMPLETE confidence.' His statement left little doubt about the position he wanted to convey publicly.

He reinforced that message on Friday, 16 October, while speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn. Trump said there was 'zero chance' he would replace Wiles. He also praised her as smart and tough, predicting she would stay for a long time.

Wolff, however, interpreted the reassurance differently. Speaking to Joanna Coles on the Inside Trump's Head podcast, he argued that the president's insistence on publicly defending Wiles was troubling in itself.

'I mean, that's a danger sign,' Wolff said. He suggested Trump's need to deny it so firmly meant Wiles was 'on shaky ground.'

It was the author's assessment, not evidence of a confirmed personnel decision. Trump has directly challenged the reporting behind the speculation, and no replacement has been announced.

Politico identified deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and New York Yankees president Randy Levine among figures reportedly discussed as possible successors.

The report also mentioned former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Those names came from the reporting, not an official White House shortlist.

Other Trump advisers have questioned suggestions that the White House is considering removing Wiles. Semafor reported on 16 October that nearly a dozen people close to the president doubted claims of serious friction. One administration official described talk of a firing as 'absurd.'

Wiles, who helped direct Trump's successful 2024 campaign, became chief of staff on 20 January 2025. She was the first woman appointed to the role. Her continued service is notable given that Trump had four chiefs of staff during his first presidency.

Donald Trump's Midterm Test Brings Staffing Decisions Into Focus

Wolff also suggested that November's election result could shape Wiles' future. He speculated that a poor Republican performance might make her a target for blame. Alternatively, she could decide herself that the aftermath of the vote was an appropriate time to leave.

Asked about a departure after the midterms, he said it was 'very possible.' But Wolff did not establish that Wiles wanted to step down.

Meanwhile, the White House has experienced a separate, confirmed staffing change. Katie Zacharia left her post as press secretary on Friday, 16 October, after only five days. Reuters reported that the exit followed criticism of her first briefing and scrutiny of her legal credentials.

Before her departure, Trump told reporters he had encouraged Zacharia to reconsider the role. Her exit does not mean Wiles faces dismissal or that she played any role in Zacharia's removal. The distinction matters when speculation about one official is discussed alongside an actual departure.

Wiles has not publicly indicated that she plans to leave. On 16 September, she announced that she was cancer-free following treatment for breast cancer. She had continued working at the White House during treatment.

In her statement on X, Wiles thanked her family, friends and medical team, as well as Trump for his support. She also said she would continue working to advance the president's agenda.