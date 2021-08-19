To succeed in life, regardless of the area, you must have the right mindset. Your mindset is a set of beliefs that affect how you make sense of the world and yourself. These established attitudes shape how you think, feel, and behave. If you want positive results, you need a positive mindset. And if you do not believe in yourself, how can you expect anyone else to? Dr. Jonathan Kaplan & Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe (Dr. Roxy) discuss the importance of your mindset and share ways to optimize this vital tool.

Fixed vs. Growth

There are two types of mindset: fixed and growth. When it comes to the business world, these notable figures agree that a growth mindset is a must. A fixed mindset believes that character, intelligence, and ability are static and cannot be changed. If you go into a professional endeavor thinking this, you are setting yourself up for failure. As your mindset is everything, Dr. Jonathan Kaplan & Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe (Dr. Roxy) emphasize the importance of it being dynamic. A growth mindset welcomes challenges, believes in gaining new abilities, and views failures as opportunities for growth. If you want to harness the ideal business mindset, it needs to be the latter of these types.

Overcoming Challenges

A growth mindset has a desire to learn rather than a need for approval. By taking the attitude of "I can do this," Dr. Jonathan Kaplan & Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe (Dr. Roxy) have overcome some tough challenges. Mistakes are not failures; failure only happens when a person stops trying. As humans, we are fallible creatures; any missteps we make are not signs of lesser intelligence but a part of the work-in-progress that we call life. Every day, we are moving, changing, and evolving, and your mindset has to move with you. Businesses are constantly in motion, and no matter how large or small those motions are, people must keep up with them.

Create a Positive Outlook

To truly harness a productive mindset, decide to have a positive outlook every day. As you wake up in the morning, your mind is firing up and more susceptible to suggestions. Take this opportunity to set the goal of having a great day. Dr. Jonathan Kaplan & Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe (Dr. Roxy) thought this sounded silly until they tried it themselves and saw amazing results. Positive thoughts attract equally positive experiences and are the basis for an optimistic perspective. To keep the momentum going, use your mental energy to only focus on things you have control over to block out negative thoughts.

Dr. Jonathan Kaplan & Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe (Dr. Roxy) both agree that mindset is the first step to success. It can be altered from a static to a dynamic state since it is entirely possible to unlearn perspectives that would otherwise hold one back in life. Visualization should not be underrated as our subconscious eventually accepts thoughts that are repeated. Therefore, if you can dream it, you can do it.