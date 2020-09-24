Time and again, studies have shown how coffee benefits the body, and it seems the list of health benefits may have just gotten a bit longer. A new study showed how coffee helps the longevity of colon cancer patients.

In a study entitled, "Association of Coffee Intake With Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Colorectal Cancer," published in JAMA Oncology, researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, looked into 1,171 patients who were suffering from advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer between 2005 to 2018. Analysing the data between May and August of 2018 they found that an increased intake of coffee had a lower risk of progression of the disease and death.

The researchers discovered that those who would drink one cup of coffee a day showed an 11 percent increased rate of surviving the disease compared to those who did not drink the beverage. Not only that, their diseases also showed no signs of progression.

Those who drank more cups showed a higher rate of survival as well. Participants who drank more than four cups in a day showed a significant 36 percent increase in survival rate. They also showed a 22 percent higher rate of living a progression-free life.

Chen Yuan, the study's co-first author from the Dana-Farber Institute, said that several compounds in coffee contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which could be active in fighting cancer. He said further that epidemiological studies found an association between improved survival of patients with stage three colon cancer and higher coffee intake. However, the relationship between coffee consumption and the rate of survival of patients who have the metastatic disease has not yet been ascertained.

Kimmie Ng, the senior author of the study, revealed that although it is premature to make a recommendation of drinking coffee as a potential form of treatment for colorectal cancer, their study still highlights that drinking coffee must not be regarded as harmful as, it can in fact be beneficial for the patient.

She further highlighted how their study adds to the already existing literature that underscores the importance of diet in treating patients with colorectal cancer. She also mentioned how modifiable factors are likewise important. Ng said that more research is necessary to determine if there exists a causal connection between the consumption of coffee and the improved results in patients with colorectal cancer.

Read more Experts suggest exposure to dengue may provide some immunity against coronavirus

,