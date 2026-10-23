Dutch intelligence officers allegedly captured screenshots of Jared Kushner's iPhone as he accessed a bank account linked to approximately $750 million in transfers routed through Azerbaijan, according to investigative journalist Matthew Cole's forthcoming book, Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed's Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East.

The alleged account, reportedly held at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), was associated with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-funded charity. Kushner's representatives have denied that he knew of or had any connection to the account. The allegations remain disputed and have not been independently established in the material reviewed.

How Dutch Intelligence Allegedly Monitored Kushner's iPhone

Cole alleges that Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD discovered screenshots of Kushner's iPhone X on a remote server while investigating a Russian intelligence operative linked to the GRU. The operative reportedly cooperated with Dutch authorities after being detained in the UK.

By early 2018, Dutch intelligence had allegedly identified a vulnerability that allowed officers to capture screenshots of Kushner's phone activity. The method reportedly provided visibility into certain activity rather than complete control of the device. According to Cole, the images showed Kushner accessing an account at FAB in the UAE.

The Alleged $750M Account and Gulf Funding

The book alleges that an account known as Alpha received approximately $750 million in transfers from 2017 onwards through an Azerbaijani bank. Kushner was reportedly listed as a signatory, rather than the account's legal owner.

Cole also describes discussions involving UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about a proposed foreign policy fund worth more than $10 billion. The book alleges that subsequent arrangements involved secret accounts holding approximately $2 billion in total. The reported transfers, account structures, and their purposes have not been independently established in the material reviewed.

Azerbaijan's Alleged Role

According to Cole, funds were routed through an Azerbaijani bank, converted into US dollars, and transferred to the UAE account. He alleges that the arrangement complicated efforts to trace the money's origins. The book also claims that the Watani Al Emarat Foundation supported covert UAE military and intelligence activities. These allegations remain unverified in the material reviewed.

Cole describes a separate account, Beta, involving approximately $1 billion allegedly transferred to Israel through Azerbaijan in 2018. The book claims the money was intended for Kushner's personal benefit and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encouraged its deposit with Israel's central bank. Kushner's representatives denied his knowledge of the alleged account and said such accounts did not exist. Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman also denied involvement.

Kushner Denies the Claims

Kushner has described the allegations as false. His representatives have said he complied with applicable laws and denied any connection to the accounts. The claims have also raised questions about financial disclosure requirements applicable to Kushner during his tenure as a senior White House official. Whether any disclosure obligation or legal violation arose would depend on the facts, including his knowledge, role, and access to the alleged funds.

Cole cites four former senior Trump administration officials who reportedly knew of no presidential authorisation for Kushner to access foreign government funds. Their reported lack of knowledge does not establish that no authorisation existed. The central questions, including who controlled the alleged accounts, whether Kushner benefited financially, and whether any laws were violated, remain unresolved. The allegations and denials have not established wrongdoing.