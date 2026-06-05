Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Tirana in what is now being dubbed the 'Flamingo Revolution', mounting a fierce opposition to a multi-billion-dollar luxury development on Albania's Adriatic coast linked to Jared Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners.

The streets of the Albanian capital have transformed into a theatre of dissent this week as the 2026 Zvërnec protests move from the local coastal villages to the very steps of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office.

What began as regional resistance to a massive tourism scheme has mushroomed into a national movement, with thousands of citizens brandishing pink inflatable flamingos, a symbol of the protected Vjosa-Narta wetlands, to demand the project's immediate cancellation.

At the centre of the storm is a Kushner-linked resort plan that promises to turn Sazan Island and the untouched Zvernec coastline into a high-end luxury playground. Backers of the deal, including the Prime Minister, argue it represents a pivotal step in Albania's tourism growth. However, critics are unconvinced, pointing to a lack of transparency and an alarming disregard for the region's fragile biodiversity.

'Albania is not for sale', protesters say over Kushner-linked luxury resort near a protected wetland https://t.co/Lpys4kqtKI https://t.co/Lpys4kqtKI — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2026

Environmental Peril On The Adriatic

The row centres on a Kushner-backed resort in Albania proposal involving Affinity Partners, the investment firm linked to Jared Kushner. The project reportedly includes plans for Sazan Island and land near Zvernec, close to the coastal city of Vlora, an area widely recognised for its wetlands and biodiversity.

Ecologists have issued stark warnings about the Zvernec environmental impact, noting that the region provides a critical refuge for the Mediterranean monk seal, nesting sea turtles, and over 200 species of migratory birds, including the iconic flamingo.

'We have never seen anything like this in Albania's protected regions,' said a spokesperson for the National Association for the Protection of Natural Environment. 'There has been a complete collapse of the rule of law. Bulldozers are moving in with no environmental consideration, no contract permits, and zero regard for society.'

Prime Minister Edi Rama has openly welcomed foreign interest in the scheme, arguing it could bring jobs, infrastructure, and a major boost to Albania's tourism sector.

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But critics say the price could be irreversible.

'Albania Is Not For Sale'

On the streets of Tirana, frustration has been building.

Protesters have carried placards reading 'Albania is not for sale', voicing anger not only at the government but also at what they see as a lack of transparency surrounding the deal.

Some demonstrators have gone further, calling for accountability across the political spectrum, including both Rama and opposition Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha, who is currently facing corruption-related charges.

What makes this movement unusual is that it does not neatly align with Albania's traditional party politics.

Instead, it cuts across them.

A 'Flamingo Revolution' Against Property Speculation

The most striking feature of the Albanian environmental protests flamingos movement is its emblem, a pink flamingo.

It is not a random choice. Activists say the bird represents the fragile wetlands that could be affected by large-scale development in the region, particularly around Zvernec, an area known for its protected ecosystems.

The symbolism has drawn comparisons to other Balkan protest movements, including Serbia's use of a yellow duck in civic demonstrations in Belgrade.

But in Albania, the flamingo has taken on a sharper meaning, a warning sign about what protesters believe is ecological risk disguised as economic progress.

Ecologist Joni Vorpsi of PPNEA-BirdLife Albania has warned that the proposed development could involve extensive construction in sensitive areas, arguing it would severely disrupt the natural landscape.

Kushner-backed Albania resort sparks protests, EU concerns https://t.co/r41SdADFOI — #TheRebelDemocrat (@ejnyamogo) June 4, 2026

Government Defends Project, Raises Hybrid War Claims

Prime Minister Rama has pushed back strongly against the criticism. He has described protesters as well-meaning but misinformed, insisting they are overstating the environmental risks.

Rama has also gone further, framing opposition to the project as part of what he calls a broader 'hybrid war', suggesting regional competition over tourism growth may be influencing the backlash.

His comments have added a geopolitical layer to an already heated domestic dispute.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tirana to oppose a proposed €1.4 billion luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner, citing concerns over its impact on one of Albania’s most environmentally sensitive coastal regions.



The project, backed by Kushner’s investment firm,… pic.twitter.com/IWG6YwtOwV — India Today Global (@ITGGlobal) June 5, 2026

Affinity Partners Insists On Responsible Development

Affinity Partners, the firm tied to Jared Kushner, says the project is being designed with environmental care in mind.

Business partner Asher Abehsera has said the focus is on 'responsible stewardship', alongside job creation and long-term value for local communities.

The company maintains that sustainability measures are part of the development plan, despite continued scepticism from protesters and environmental groups.

Kushner's Balkan Investment History Under Scrutiny

The controversy also brings renewed attention to Kushner's previous regional ambitions.

A planned Trump International Hotel project in Belgrade faced intense local opposition and legal scrutiny before being abandoned earlier this year, following the arrest of a government minister linked to allegations of abuse of office. Now, attention has shifted to Albania, where critics fear a similar cycle of controversy could repeat itself.

Albania's Coastline Becomes A Political Battleground

At its core, the dispute reflects a deeper tension in Albania's rapid tourism expansion.

Supporters see foreign-backed development as a path to modernisation and economic growth, particularly in coastal regions that remain underdeveloped. Opponents see something else entirely: a lack of transparency, fragile ecosystems under threat, and a coastline at risk of being reshaped beyond recognition.

For the protesters in Tirana, the message is clear. They believe that Balkan property development should not come at the cost of the environment or the public interest. For them, this is about more than just a hotel; it is about Albania's land rights and the fear that their coastline is being sold off to foreign entities without public oversight. As they continue to march with their inflatable flamingos, the government is finding that this is not merely a planning dispute—it is a referendum on the country's future.