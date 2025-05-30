Artificial intelligence has rapidly transformed the hiring process. Platforms like ChatGPT now assist employees with daily tasks such as scheduling, content creation, and social media automation. Beyond that, AI has also sped up recruitment, handling everything from scanning CVs and conducting background checks to interviewing candidates—often with little to no human involvement.

In fact, a 2023 IBM survey found that 42% of companies use AI screening tools to support their HR and recruitment functions. But while these systems offer speed and efficiency, they are far from flawless. One TikToker's eerie encounter with an AI recruiter shows just how quickly things can go off the rails.

AI Job Interview Turns Glitchy and Disturbing

Attending a job interview can already be nerve-racking. Now imagine facing an AI recruiter that malfunctions mid-interview.

That's what happened to TikToker Ken (@its_ken04), who shared a 25-second clip of her bizarre experience, which quickly went viral. In the video, she appears to be on a video call with an AI interviewer when it suddenly begins to glitch—repeating the phrase 'vertical bar pilates' 14 times in a robotic loop.

'It was genuinely so creepy and weird,' said Ken.

Frustrated and disappointed, she called out the hiring company, urging recruiters to 'stop being lazy' and do their jobs properly. According to the New York Post, the application was for a role at Stretch Lab in Ohio.

The company reportedly uses a system developed by Apriora, a startup that provides AI-powered interview software, automated scheduling, cheat detection, and reporting tools. Apriora claims its platform offers 'a better way to interview', boasting hiring speeds 87% faster and costs 93% lower than traditional methods. But as Ken's experience shows, those benefits come at a cost to quality—and sometimes, basic functionality.

@its_ken04 It was genuinely so creepy and weird. Please stop trying to be lazy and have AI try to do YOUR JOB!!! It gave me the creeps so bad #fyp ♬ original sound - Its Ken 🤍

Viral Reaction: Others Share Their Frustrations

Ken's video racked up over 2 million views, 300,000 likes and 3,000 comments. The comment section quickly became a sounding board for others who had faced similar frustrations.

'A company tried to send me to an AI interview for an HR position... Why would I want to work HUMAN resources for a company that won't even dignify me with human interaction???' one TikToker wrote.

Another added: 'I applied to a job today that had an AI interview and immediately closed the window, cause if they're not taking the time to interview me, I'm not taking the time to try to work there.'

Some users joked that if companies insist on using AI recruiters, applicants should be allowed to send in AI-generated responses. Others were less amused, saying the trend made their 'blood boil'.

Why Human Oversight Still Matters

Ken's case highlights the growing pains of relying too heavily on automation in the hiring process. It underscores the need for human oversight—especially when technical glitches can derail what should be a straightforward interaction.

More importantly, it serves as a reminder that AI should support, not replace, the human touch in recruitment. No matter how fast or cost-effective, flawed technology can damage an applicant's perception of a company—and may even result in missed opportunities for both sides.