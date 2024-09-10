A dependable laptop has become an essential tool, seamlessly blending into both work and leisure activities. Whether you're managing projects, joining video calls, or relaxing with a favorite show, the right laptop keeps everything at your fingertips.

What makes a laptop so indispensable is its portability and power. Unlike a desktop, you can take it anywhere – to your favourite coffee shop, on a business trip, or just from room to room. Plus, with the right specs, it's powerful enough to handle anything from heavy-duty design software to casual gaming. Whether you're a student, a professional, or just looking to stay connected, laptops fit seamlessly into your everyday routine, making life much easier.

For this, ASUS offers a range of laptops designed to balance power, portability, and style, making it easier to stay productive and connected wherever you are. Discover the ASUS models set to redefine your work experience in 2024.

Expert Chromebook Plus

When juggling work, meetings, and everything in between, the last thing you need is a fast, reliable device holding you back. That's where the ASUS Expert Chromebook Plus steps in. It's designed to keep up with your busy schedule, whether you're powering through a report at the office, jumping on a video call from home, or working on the go.

Packed with up to an Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor and 16 GB of lightning-fast LPDDR5x memory, this Chromebook makes multitasking a breeze. You won't have to worry about your machine lagging when running demanding apps or handling big projects. The cloud-first operating system is perfect for today's flexible work environment, ensuring you stay productive wherever you are.

And with 512 GB of PCIe M.2 storage, you'll have all the space and speed you need to keep important files at your fingertips. No more waiting for files to load or dealing with storage issues—just smooth, seamless productivity. The ASUS Expert Chromebook Plus is built to make your workday easier so you can focus on what matters.

Vivobook Pro 15

When you're working on a big project, streaming your favourite show, or diving into a creative hobby, you want a device that keeps up with your energy and vision. That's where the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED shines. It's all about making your digital experience more vibrant and engaging, thanks to its stunning 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED display that brings every detail to life in brilliant colour. And with Harman Kardon-certified audio, your sound experience is just as immersive, whether watching movies or listening to your favourite playlists.

Behind that sleek design, the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED packs some serious power. With the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX Mobile Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3050 graphics, it's got the muscle to handle anything you throw at it—whether you're editing videos, creating digital art, or just browsing the web. The 16 GB memory and 1 TB PCIe® SSD ensure you've got the speed and space to keep your projects moving smoothly.

And there is no need to worry about overheating during those long work sessions; the dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus technology keeps everything running cool and efficiently. It's the perfect companion for your creative and everyday adventures.

Chromebook Plus

When working with a team in the office or remotely, you need a laptop that makes collaboration a breeze. The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is designed with this in mind, offering features that make group work smoother and more efficient. Its sleek, lightweight design and durable hinges allow it to lay completely flat, making it easy to share ideas, presentations, or designs with colleagues, classmates, or friends.

Beyond its collaborative capabilities, the Chromebook Plus CX34 packs a punch with double the speed, memory, and storage to meet your demands. Powered by an Intel® 12th Core™ i7 processor and 16 GB of memory, it's equipped to handle everything from intensive multitasking to creative projects. With up to 512 GB of SSD storage, you have ample space for all your essential files and applications.

Its lightweight build makes it easy to carry around, and with up to 10 hours of battery life, you can stay productive all day. Whether working on a group project or needing a reliable companion, this Chromebook is ready to keep up with your busy life.

Experbook B9

When navigating the fast-paced business world, you need a laptop that's as dynamic and reliable as you are. Enter the ASUS ExpertBook B9, designed for professionals who demand the best. Its sleek, minimalist chassis isn't just about looking good—it's engineered to be incredibly light and durable, making it perfect for those who are always on the move. With exceptional all-day battery life, it's built to keep up with your busy schedule and withstand the rigours of travel.

The ExpertBook B9 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processor with Iris Xe graphics and superfast Intel WiFi 6, delivering top-notch performance and connectivity. It features dual SSDs with up to 2 TB capacity and RAID support, ensuring fast data access and improved reliability.

Cutting-edge technologies like AI noise cancellation and ASUS NumberPad 2.0 enhance your productivity, while the built-in proximity sensor and enterprise-grade security keep your data safe. Verified as an Intel Evo laptop, the ExpertBook B9 sets the standard for performance, efficiency, and connectivity in the business world, making it your ideal partner for any challenge.