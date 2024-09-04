Dr. Navneet Iqbal has emerged as a prominent figure in Geriatric Psychiatry, distinguished by her extraordinary contributions and unwavering dedication to the aging population. With a career highlighted by her advanced fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Iqbal has honed her expertise in addressing complex mental health issues affecting older adults, including geriatric depression, anxiety, late-onset psychosis, delirium, and dementia.

Her unique blend of forensic and geriatric psychiatry has firmly established her as a pivotal player in navigating these intricate health concerns, particularly in her current role at Napa State Hospital.

The Stanford University School of Medicine fellowship gave Dr. Iqbal a critical opportunity to deepen her knowledge and skills under the mentorship of esteemed professionals. At Stanford, Dr. Iqbal found herself at the forefront of research and clinical practices, experiences that fueled her lifelong commitment to excellence in patient care. She credits her training there with shaping her into a professional today, continually striving for excellent patient care with the best treatment modalities available.

Pursuing And Learning At Stanford

Choosing Stanford University for her Geriatric Psychiatry fellowship was an easy decision for Dr. Iqbal, given the institution's pioneering role in the field. "When I got offered the fellowship position there, it was a no-brainer," she explains. Dr. Iqbal feels incredibly fortunate to have trained under some of the best doctors in geriatric psychiatry, an experience she describes as enriching and humbling.

"Training out there has made me who I am today—striving for excellent patient care with the best treatment modalities out there," she adds, highlighting Stanford's profound impact on her professional development.

During her fellowship, Dr Iqbal delved deep into the unique specialization of geriatric psychiatry, gaining a comprehensive understanding of both the normal and abnormal aspects of ageing. "Geriatric psychiatry in itself is a unique specialization wherein you are learning about the ageing population, both the normal aspects and the not-so-normal aspects," she notes. This included learning about conditions such as geriatric depression, anxiety, late-onset psychosis, delirium, and dementia.

The knowledge and skills she acquired during this time have been directly applied to her current practice, enabling her to provide holistic and effective care to her elderly patients. "I was able to take all that learning and skills into my current geriatric practice," she emphasizes, showcasing the lasting impact of her training at Stanford on her approach to geriatric psychiatry.

Impactful Research On Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Research on sleep-disordered breathing in older veterans has made a significant contribution to geriatric mental health. "That was an excellent article given the high rate of sleep-disordered breathing," she notes, emphasizing the study's relevance.

The research revealed that older veterans with PTSD had significantly higher rates of sleep-disordered breathing compared to similarly aged individuals in the general population. This finding has important implications for mental health professionals, highlighting the need for thorough screening of sleep-disordered breathing in patients with PTSD.

The study's conclusions underscore the critical intersection between sleep disorders and mental health, particularly in geriatric populations. "Mental health professionals should adequately screen for sleep-disordered breathing in their patients," Dr. Iqbal stresses.

By identifying and addressing sleep-disordered breathing, healthcare providers can improve overall mental health outcomes for older veterans, ensuring a more comprehensive approach to their care. This research adds to the existing body of knowledge and serves as a call to action for enhanced screening practices in geriatric mental health care.

Mentorship And Guidance

The mentorship and guidance Dr. Iqbal received at Stanford University played a crucial role in her professional development. She expresses immense gratitude for her mentor, Dr. Jerome Yesavage, the program director of the Geriatric Psychiatry fellowship program. Under his guidance, Dr. Iqbal navigated some of the most challenging cases in geriatric psychiatry, honing her skills and deepening her expertise.

"With his guidance and mentorship, I was able to treat the most challenging cases; we did research together, publish articles, and present at the AAGP (American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry) conference," Dr. Iqbal recounts. This comprehensive mentorship enhanced her clinical abilities and provided her with valuable experience in conducting and presenting research, contributing significantly to her growth as a well-rounded and accomplished psychiatrist.

Overcoming Fellowship Challenges

Navigating the challenges of her fellowship at Stanford University required Dr. Iqbal to strike a balance between research and clinical work. "Stanford University is huge in research given all the resources it has," she explains, highlighting the demanding nature of the program that provided a robust mix of research and clinical experiences. Balancing these aspects was often challenging, mainly when clinical work required more immediate attention.

To overcome these challenges, Dr. Iqbal prioritized her tasks and embraced flexibility, stating, "I was able to navigate through those challenges by prioritizing my work on a day-by-day basis and inculcating that flexibility in my work." This strategic approach allowed her to manage the dual demands effectively, ensuring she could contribute to both areas and maintain the quality of care and the depth of her research.

Integrating Stanford's Training And Continuous Learning

Integrating the advanced training and knowledge gained at Stanford University has been pivotal in Dr. Iqbal's handling of complex geriatric cases. "I currently treat geriatric patients who are incompetent to stand trial, and I can incorporate all my learning, expertise, and skills that I learned at Stanford into my patient care," she explains.

This holistic approach, emphasizing comprehensive and individualized care, has allowed her to address her patients' multifaceted needs effectively. The rigorous and extensive training at Stanford equipped her with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of geriatric psychiatry, ensuring that each patient receives the highest quality of care.

Stanford's culture of continuous learning profoundly influenced Dr Iqbal, motivating her to stay current with developments in her field, as she notes, "It motivated me to stay up to date with all the latest advancements in the field of Geriatric Psychiatry, be it in terms of psychopharmacology or other treatment modalities."

To maintain this high standard of knowledge, she actively participates in CME lectures, journal clubs, and annual Geriatric Psychiatry conferences. This commitment to ongoing education ensures that Dr Iqbal remains at the forefront of her speciality, continuously enhancing her skills and expanding her expertise to provide the best care for her patients.

Advice For Aspiring Psychiatrists

"Stanford University has an excellent Geriatric Psychiatry fellowship program which has a good mix of research opportunities and learning cutting-edge treatment modalities in the clinical world," Dr. Iqbal states. This combination provides a well-rounded exposure that is rare in other programs. She believes the program's balance of research and clinical training is unparalleled, offering the perfect environment for developing a comprehensive skill set.

Dr. Iqbal encourages aspiring psychiatrists to seek programs offering this dual focus, as it equips fellows with academic and practical expertise. "It's the perfect exposure to both the research and clinical, which is rare to get in other programs, and you will come out of it as a holistically trained fellow," she asserts.

This holistic training approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to tackle the multifaceted challenges of geriatric psychiatry, making them more effective and versatile practitioners.

Her journey in geriatric psychiatry is marked by passion, dedication, and expertise. Dr Iqbal's story underscores the importance of rigorous training programs in developing capable and innovative practitioners, ensuring her extraordinary work will continue to benefit patients and inspire future generations of psychiatrists.