Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has announced her separation from French player Gaël Monfils after five years of marriage, revealing sleepless nights, self-doubt and a struggle to regain her sense of identity.

In an Instagram statement reported on Monday, 19 October 2026, Svitolina explained how Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine had affected her emotionally. She stressed that Monfils had supported her throughout their difficulties and that neither partner should be blamed for the separation.

Svitolina Opens Up About Sleepless Nights

Svitolina described the emotional toll of the war on her personal life, revealing struggles that were not always visible to supporters watching her compete professionally.

She recalled previously telling fans that she needed time away from tennis because she was struggling emotionally, but said the public had not witnessed the full extent of her difficulties.

Those experiences included sleepless nights, persistent doubts and the growing feeling that she was gradually losing herself.

The Ukrainian athlete acknowledged that Monfils had witnessed those struggles firsthand and remained supportive during an exceptionally difficult period.

Rather than suggesting her husband had failed her, Svitolina explained that they had tried to overcome the challenges together.

However, she came to believe that some personal battles could not be resolved through another person's love, regardless of how much support they offered.

Her account highlighted the difference between having a supportive partner and being able to overcome deeply personal difficulties.

Importantly, Svitolina did not identify a single incident as the reason for their separation or accuse Monfils of wrongdoing.

Why Svitolina Decided to Separate

Svitolina explained that she eventually recognised a need to rediscover herself and felt unable to accomplish that while remaining married.

She described communicating the decision to Monfils as particularly painful, especially after years of sharing their personal and professional lives.

According to her statement, the French tennis player listened to her concerns and respected the decision despite its emotional consequences.

The couple married in July 2021 and became one of professional tennis' most recognisable partnerships.

Their relationship attracted considerable attention because both athletes maintained demanding careers while publicly supporting each other's achievements.

However, Svitolina's announcement offered a reminder that the public image of a sporting couple does not necessarily reveal the private challenges they experience.

Her explanation focused on her own emotional struggles rather than any alleged dispute between the two players.

Daughter Skai Remains Their Priority

Svitolina and Monfils welcomed their daughter, Skai, in October 2022, and their commitment to raising her together remains central to their separation.

Svitolina made clear that their responsibilities as parents would continue despite the end of their marriage.

She also asked supporters to respect their privacy and avoid assigning blame during an already difficult period.

The announcement comes as Svitolina continues balancing professional tennis with personal concerns connected to the war in her homeland.

Although she discussed the conflict's emotional impact, her statement should not be interpreted as establishing that the war alone caused the marriage to end.

Instead, she presented the separation as a difficult personal decision made while trying to regain her emotional stability and sense of identity.

For Svitolina and Monfils, their marriage is ending, but their shared commitment to their daughter remains.

Svitolina has asked for understanding as both navigate this difficult transition.