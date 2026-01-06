The tranquillity of the English countryside has failed to provide the long-term satisfaction Ellen DeGeneres expected when she left the United States. The comedian who announced her departure from Hollywood in July 2024 during her Ellen's Last Stand Up tour is reportedly planning a strategic return to the industry that defined her life.

This planned comeback allegedly hinges on transforming her wife, Portia de Rossi, into a high-profile 'celebrity chef sensation.' By moving de Rossi into the culinary spotlight, DeGeneres reportedly intends to reclaim her status as an influential producer without the immediate pressure of being the public face of a brand. However, an insider claims the plan has one major flaw: '90% of their meals get made by private chefs, not Portia.'

Ellen DeGeneres 'Misses Hollywood'

DeGeneres allegedly missed the glamour and the special attention she received when she was still in Tinseltown. An unnamed source told National Enquirer that she 'misses Hollywood' as she reflected on her and Portia de Rossi's effect on pop culture. 'During her talk show heyday, Ellen was treated like royalty,' the tipster claimed.

So, the American writer and TV personality, who has already retired from show business, is orchestrating a plan to re-enter the entertainment industry. This time, however, DeGeneres wants to shift the spotlight onto her wife. She reportedly planned to launch de Rossi as a 'celebrity chef sensation because she does have an affinity for cooking.'

Regardless, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host reportedly wanted to reclaim her throne in Hollywood. Unfortunately, her wife is already settled in their life away from the spotlight, so DeGeneres' plan to return to Hollywood may not be smooth sailing if de Rossi is not on board. 'Ellen wants a comeback. She can't resist,' the source continued. 'But Portia likes her life in retirement way too much to want to go back into the Hollywood meat grinder.'

Tension in the Cotswolds

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi relocated to England in November 2024. The move was reportedly framed as a necessary reboot for their 17-year marriage, following years of professional turbulence.

Unfortunately, the reality of life in a remote village has reportedly put a strain on their relationship. While Cotswolds offers privacy, DeGeneres missed the royal treatment and the fast-paced environment she was accustomed to after decades of living in Los Angeles.

Reports indicate that DeGeneres has become increasingly 'homesick' for the lifestyle she abandoned. This restlessness is said to be causing friction within the household, as the couple navigates their different levels of comfort with their new, quieter surroundings.

Another report claimed that the celebrity couple had discussed a potential return to the United. While there are fears that they will return to their old lifestyle when they go back to Hollywood, the couple is reportedly more confident since they are on 'familiar soil.'

In July 2025, the couple listed their UK farmhouse for about £22.7 million ($30 million). It came as a surprise to many because it happened less than a year after they moved to England.

A Short-Lived Retirement?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved to England in November 2024. In July 2024, DeGeneres was asked if she would return to doing movies or try her luck on Broadway after her Ellen's Last Stand Up tour. The comedian said, 'no' and seemingly announced her retirement. 'This is the last time you're going to see me,' she said, per Variety. 'After my Netflix special, I'm done.'

DeGeneres previously admitted that she had a 'hard time' after being accused of fostering a toxic work environment. It came to a point when she didn't want to do anything.

'I'm making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating,' she told Los Angeles audience members in April 2024 (via People). 'It took a long time for me to want to do anything again.'