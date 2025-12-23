In an attempt to save her failing marriage to Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly preparing to leave her quiet life in rural England and return to the United States. After over a year overseas, the couple considers returning home as their best chance to recover their 17-year relationship and reclaim some sense of normalcy.

Escape to England Lost Its Shine

Ellen and Portia relocated to a small English village in November 2024 hoping that the distance would shield them from scandal and the hectic pace of American life. According to insiders, the initial peaceful reset has now resulted in boredom and loneliness.

Both are claimed to have grown tired of rural living. According to friends, Portia has been particularly affected by the lack of engaging activities, her limited social circle, and the cold. What was once promoted to friends as a romantic getaway is now characterised as an isolated life that only serves to emphasise their emotional estrangement.

'It sounded perfect at first,' one insider stated. 'But the reality of rainy days, isolation, and long stretches with nothing to do has been draining for both of them'.

Marriage Said to Be 'Sputtering'

'They're together all the time, but not really connecting,' a source claimed. 'The marriage is sputtering, and they both feel it'.

Behind closed doors, the couple's 17-year marriage is allegedly under strain. Insiders claim that the marriage is 'sputtering,' with Ellen and Portia becoming more isolated as a result of their conflicting schedules and priorities. The core issues between them have not yet been resolved by the environmental change.

As Ellen reportedly spends some of her time glued to her laptop, locked in on video sessions and business chats, Portia, on the other hand, faces long, dull days in silence. According to reports, the lack of frequent interactions and external distractions makes it harder to overlook unresolved problems.

Ellen's Comeback Obsession

Ellen prioritised career planning, according to sources, as she mostly uses her time to Zoom strategy sessions, company planning and developing ideas for a public return to the United States.

'She refuses to give up,' a source said. 'Ellen still believes she can win back audiences, but she knows that won't happen from a village in England'.

Aside from the entertainment industry, Ellen is said to have increased her real estate ventures as she continues her practice of purchasing, remodelling, and flipping upscale homes. Even though she is physically in England, these jobs keep her mentally connected to Los Angeles. According to reports, Portia has experienced even less real couple time as a result of the ongoing planning and activities.

'There's concern they'll fall back into old patterns once they're home,' an insider said. 'But at least in the US, they'll be on familiar soil.'

Return to America Seen As Last Chance

According to insiders, the couple now sees the return as an essential step to stabilise both their home life and Ellen's professional career. Returning would provide Portia access to the environment, friends, and way of life she misses, while bringing Ellen closer to the entertainment network. Both anticipated that returning to familiar territory would reduce tensions and provide them with additional opportunities to re-establish their routine as a couple.

'She sees this as a reset,' the source added. 'America represents work, opportunity, and control but also the chance to fix what's slipping away'.

Those close to the couple characterise this planned homecoming as a conscious effort to prevent their marriage from further veering off course, even though there is no assurance that a change of address would mend deeper emotional fissures. America now appears to a restless Portia and a 'homesick' Ellen as a location where they might be able to rescue what's remained of their long-term love rather than as the land they escaped.