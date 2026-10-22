Elon Musk predicted that artificial intelligence would take over computer-based jobs 'like lightning' during a 2025 interview with Joe Rogan, remarks revisited in a Benzinga report published on 21 October 2026.

He warned that workers performing largely digital tasks could face disruption sooner than those in occupations requiring physical labour.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience on 31 October 2025, Musk argued that welders, electricians, plumbers, cooks and farmers could remain in demand for longer because their work involves physical activities that AI software cannot perform independently.

'AI is really still digital,' Musk told Rogan. He contrasted occupations involving computers with jobs requiring people to build, repair or handle physical objects, although he did not specify when widespread job displacement might occur.

Elon Musk Predicts Rapid AI Disruption to Desk Jobs

Musk warned that computer-based occupations could be particularly vulnerable to advances in artificial intelligence. Referring to work performed digitally, he said, 'AI is going to take over those jobs like lightning.'

He cited coding and other computer-based activities as examples of work that AI could increasingly perform. Musk compared the potential transition with the introduction of digital computers, which reduced the need for workers to carry out calculations manually.

Musk also claimed that AI was already eliminating some office jobs, particularly those involving activities such as processing emails and answering telephone calls. However, he did not provide employment figures establishing how many positions had disappeared because of the technology.

Elon Musk Reveals Which Jobs AI Will Take Over 😯 pic.twitter.com/On6PTny8Aq — Alva Chris (@AlvaChris2217) October 18, 2026

His prediction highlights the distinction between automating individual tasks and replacing entire occupations. Although AI systems can generate content, analyse information and assist with programming, these capabilities do not necessarily mean every worker performing those activities will become redundant.

Research published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on 20 May 2025 found that one in four workers worldwide held jobs with some degree of exposure to generative AI. However, researchers concluded that most affected occupations were more likely to undergo changes in their responsibilities than disappear entirely.

The findings suggest that the impact of AI on employment could vary considerably between occupations. Exposure to automation does not establish that a particular worker will lose their job, while Musk's prediction did not include a timetable for widespread replacement.

Why Musk Believes Skilled Trades Could Survive AI Disruption Longer

Musk offered a different outlook for occupations requiring physical labour, predicting that 'those jobs will exist for a much longer time.' His examples included welding, electrical work, plumbing, cooking and farming.

These occupations involve interacting with physical environments, materials and equipment, rather than completing tasks entirely through computers. A plumber, for instance, must inspect and repair physical infrastructure, while electricians work with wiring and electrical systems.

Musk suggested that artificial intelligence could improve the productivity of workers performing these activities without immediately replacing them. His remarks distinguished the current capabilities of digital AI systems from the physical demands of skilled trades.

However, his prediction did not establish that these occupations would remain permanently protected from automation. Advances in robotics could eventually change how physical work is performed, including tasks currently requiring direct human involvement.

Benzinga's 21 October report also acknowledged that robotics could alter occupations involving manual labour. The distinction was therefore about the potential pace of technological disruption rather than a guarantee of long-term job security.

AI's Growing Energy Demands Highlight Need for Physical Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence also depends on substantial physical infrastructure, including data centres, electricity supplies and computing equipment. Constructing and maintaining these facilities requires activities that cannot be performed solely through digital systems.

According to the International Energy Agency's April 2026 report, worldwide electricity consumption by data centres is projected to nearly double from approximately 485 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 950 terawatt-hours by 2030. The estimate covers data centres generally, including those supporting AI applications, rather than AI workloads alone.

The projection highlights the infrastructure requirements associated with expanding computing capacity. However, it does not establish how many additional workers will be needed or whether employment in related industries will increase.

“We’re at the very first stage of an intelligence big bang.” Not approaching it. Not almost there. First stage. Present tense.



And then Elon dropped the timeline that should stop everyone mid-scroll: this year. Next year at the absolute latest. The moment AI surpasses every… — Kekius Maximus (@kekiustop) October 19, 2026

Musk also suggested during his interview that advances in AI and robotics could eventually make conventional employment optional. He raised the possibility of a 'universal high income' under a scenario in which technological progress makes goods and services more widely available.

He nevertheless acknowledged that the transition could involve substantial disruption. His remarks did not provide a detailed funding mechanism or implementation plan for such an income system.

For now, Musk's predictions remain uncertain. The ILO's findings indicate that AI could transform many occupations without necessarily eliminating them, with the eventual effects on employment depending on how businesses deploy the technology and how workers' responsibilities change.