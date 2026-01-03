Elon Musk has recently posted about the relationship of gender identity with violent crimes after quoting a decades-old study suggesting high rates of transvestism among sexual homicide offenders. The X post referenced a 1988 analysis claiming 54% of sex killers investigated were transvestites, with additional research noting a 40% rate among sexually sadistic murderers and a link to gender dysphoria. Musk paired the tweet with a comment referencing Silence of the Lambs, implying the fictional character reflected these patterns.

A study from 1988 found that 54% of sex killers investigated were transvestites.



Other studies have found a transvestism rate of 40% among sexually sadistic murderers, a “high frequency of…gender dysphoria in sexual homicide perpetrators,” and a link between gender dysphoria… pic.twitter.com/LymlElpYHE — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜 ⚢ ❌❌ (@sappholives83) January 2, 2026

The 1988 study Musk cited examined a very small sample of 13 murderers, concluding that gender dysphoria and crossdressing appeared at a high rate among offenders. Musk referenced this alongside the 1991 thriller movie about a serial killer 'Buffalo Bill' who kidnapped women and attempted to create a 'woman's skin suit'.

Silence of the Lambs was literally about a trans serial killer who wanted to become a woman by wearing their skin … https://t.co/LHusczMs03 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2026

However, it's worth noting that the people behind the film itself clarified that Buffalo Bill was not meant to represent a real transgender individual.

Supporters of Musk's interpretation argued that these patterns should not be ignored, regardless of political sensitivity. One user said, 'This is why ignoring data in favor of ideology is dangerous. When psychological research consistently shows disturbing correlations, like significantly elevated rates of gender dysphoria, fetishism, and paraphilias among violent sexual offenders, we can't just dismiss it because it's politically inconvenient'.

Referencing the 1998 Study: Old and Less Data?

Many others pushed back against Musk, pointing out the study's small size and age. Critics stressed that the sample of 13 murderers is far from representative. 'You're posting a 35 year old study that references 13 murders. THIRTEEN. Get f*cking real', one comment read bluntly.

Another explained, 'These were very small samples, some non-random, and the results are probably not statistically significant. I wonder if anyone is working on a new study'.

Some emphasised that trans identity today is recognised and treated differently. 'Sexual sadism ≠ gender identity. Those numbers come from outdated, non-representative studies and don't reflect current forensic research'.

Fiction vs Reality: Silence of the Lambs

Several users also called out the fictional nature of Musk's movie reference. The Silence of the Lambs was loosely inspired by real-life serial killers such as Ed Gein but dramatized for entertainment, and the filmmakers made clear that Buffalo Bill was not intended to represent transgender people. Comments reflected this, saying, 'You know that Silence of the Lambs is a fictional movie, right dog?'.

Others explained that the film's depiction of Buffalo Bill exaggerated psychological traits for suspense, and cannot be taken as scientific proof of a link between transgender identity and violence.

Is Musk Encouraging Trans Hate?

Reactions to Musk's post were largely supported and being amplified on X, by comments like 'Trans ideology is very unwell. Sick, twisted and full of hatred towards women', and 'With thousands more kids having their reproductive organs mutilated, you can almost guarantee a 70s-style resurgence in serial killers in the next decade or two'.

Some echoed his concern over violent behaviour, citing mental illness and psychopathy as key risk factors. Others read through Musk's 'random post', saying the misleading and potentially harmful message to transgender people will only reinforce stigma around trans people.

Musk's post adds to his several posts about trans people, calling it a 'woke mind virus' that democrats and liberals push to children, including his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In a high‑profile clash with California governor Gavin Newsom, Musk responded to a jab about family relations by referring to his transgender daughter in dismissive terms, 'I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers'.

Wilson, or mostly known as 'Vivian', came out as a transgender woman in 2022 and legally changed her name and gender. She has since become estranged from Musk, in part due to his public comments and refusal to refer to her by her chosen identity.