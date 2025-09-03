For many, inheriting a vast fortune from a billionaire parent seems like a given. But for the daughter of a tech titan with a staggering $413 billion (£307.20 billion) empire, the reality is far from the expected gilded path. She's forging her own path, which may lead to a community college.

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Wilson, has revealed she doesn't 'have a lot of money' and shares a home with roommates after severing ties with her father, the world's richest man.

While supporting Trump and other MAGA Republicans, Musk claimed Wilson had been 'killed by the woke mind virus', leading his eldest child to publicly criticise him on social media and point out she was, in fact, alive.

Life Without a Gilded Cage

In an interview with The Cut, Wilson offered insight into her life in Los Angeles without financial support from her famous father.

'People assume I have a lot of money. I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal', the 21-year-old aspiring model said. 'My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one [Musk]... is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.'

Instead, she shares a home with three housemates to save money and is even considering whether she can afford to attend a community college this autumn. 'College is expensive', she said. 'I don't have that kind of inheritance.'

Wilson said she has no desire to be 'superrich' by her father's standards. However, she is grateful to have enough money to afford a roof over her head and food, while still having 'some expendable income' left over, 'which is much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles', she added.

Musk's net worth is, in contrast, thought to be around $413 billion (£307.16 billion). Wilson is the oldest of his 14 children, but there may be other half-siblings who have not yet been publicly identified.

A New Chapter, A Different Name

Wilson branded her father a 'pathetic man-child' after she filed a petition to legally change her gender and surname in 2022, just days after her 18th birthday.

In another part of the interview, Wilson talked about her ADHD diagnosis and admitted she found it difficult to make friends at her 'private high school filled with nepo babies.' Wilson was in the same graduating class as Apple, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

'It was exactly what you'd expect of a private high school filled with nepo babies', Wilson said. 'People were unhinged, and I was not popular. I didn't talk to anyone.' She has publicly criticised Musk on numerous occasions since he aligned with Trump and the MAGA movement.

In 2024, Musk made his most forceful comments yet about her decision to transition, describing what happened to his family as 'evil'. The 54-year-old business magnate said, 'I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older [kids].'

“I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus. We are making some progress.”

Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/IFXthmdYBx — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) September 1, 2025

'This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide.'

Born a twin in California in 2004, Vivian and her brother Griffin were born to Musk and his first wife, Justine, whose maiden name, Wilson, she has now adopted.

Vivian reportedly came out as transgender to her aunt at the age of 16 in a text message, but urged her to keep her gender identity a secret from her father: 'Hey, I'm transgender, and my name is now Jenna. Don't tell my dad.'

'Can't Win Them All'

In a 2020 interview, Musk said that while his relationship with his daughter 'may change... I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can't win them all.' More recently, he told his biographer that his attempts to reconnect with her have failed. 'I've made many overtures, but she doesn't want to spend time with me', he said.