A heated online exchange erupted on Thursday, 12 December 2025, after Elon Musk clashed with Gavin Newsom over transgender issues. The row unfolded on X after Newsom highlighted his record on trans rights in California.

The governor's team then criticised Musk by linking the debate to the billionaire's family. Musk replied with a sharp denial and made a claim about his estranged transgender son.

The short exchange quickly turned into a wider discussion about his family life and his public comments on gender identity.

Elon Musk Said Trans Son Is Mentally Ill

The dispute intensified after Newsom was quoted saying he aimed to support trans youth and had backed major legislation for them. His statement circulated widely.

The Governor Newsom Press Office then added a blunt remark. It said Musk's 'daughter hates' him. Musk responded to that message. He said Newsom's team was referring to his child, Xavier Alexander Musk.

I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.



My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2025

He said Xavier had 'a tragic mental illness' caused by what he called an ideological influence on young people. He added that he cared about Xavier and hoped for recovery.

That exchange pushed the feud into national attention. Musk's comment came shortly after another post on X that criticised pronoun use. He questioned how pronouns rose to mainstream attention.

I’d like to know who the asshole was that came up with the pronouns bullshit in the first place.



That dipshit deserves a solid punch in the face. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2025

He also shared a long explanation that listed activists who helped spread pronoun culture. The post drew quick reactions and added more tension to his clash with Newsom.

Musk Clarified His Daughters Love Him

Musk then shifted the focus to his daughters. He said they all loved him. He named Azure, Exa, who goes by Y, and Arcadia. He said the remark from Newsom's team was false. This moved the discussion away from policy and towards family matters. It also drew strong reactions.

Many users condemned the post from Newsom's team. They argued that children should not be dragged into political disputes.

Several users said the comment was cruel. Others expressed concern over Musk's words about Xavier. They defended his child and questioned his public remarks.

The exchange highlighted how personal issues surfaced in a political debate.

Musk Not On Good Terms With Trans Son

Musk's relationship with his transgender child has been strained for years. Vivian Jenna Wilson, who was born as Xavier Alexander Musk, has spoken about their rift.

She said Musk was distant when she was younger. She also said he had been unkind about her identity. Wilson explained the situation in a phone interview last year. She said she felt forced to defend herself after Musk spoke publicly about her.

Past statements from Musk worsened the divide. He denied Vivian's gender identity and said she was no longer part of his life.

Their separation became formal in 2022 when Vivian filed to change her name and gender. She also said she did not want ties with Musk.

Where Is Xavier Musk Now?

Vivian now lives under the name Vivian Jenna Wilson and uses she/her pronouns. She has distanced herself completely from Musk. As of writing, she hasn't commented on the latest dispute.

She keeps a low profile and remains apart from her father. The recent clash between Musk and Newsom brought her name back into public view.

Her stance, however, remains unchanged. She lives her life independently and away from the conflict that surrounds her father online.