Elon Musk may be worth over $400 billion, but his daughter Vivian Wilson says she's broke. The 21-year-old, who cut ties with her father in 2022, revealed in a candid interview that she shares an apartment with three roommates in Los Angeles because it's cheaper.

Her story has sparked intrigue online, as many struggle to reconcile the billionaire's unimaginable wealth with his daughter's modest lifestyle.

'I Don't Have That Inheritance'

Speaking to The Cut, Vivian addressed the common assumption that being Elon Musk's daughter means automatic wealth.

'People assume I have a lot of money. I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,' she explained.

Instead of living off trust funds or inheritances, she is planning her return to college this autumn to study foreign languages. Having studied previously in Canada and Tokyo, she's keen to pursue her passion, but admits the financial hurdles are real. 'College is expensive. I don't have that inheritance,' she said.

This honesty marks a sharp contrast to the glamorous, privileged lives often associated with billionaire offspring.

Life With Roommates in Los Angeles

Rather than sprawling estates or luxury apartments, Vivian lives with three roommates in the greater Los Angeles area. She says it's not only practical but also helps her maintain a sense of community.

'I don't have a desire to be superrich,' she insisted, pointing out that her current set-up gives her food, shelter, friends, and some savings—more than enough for now.

This choice reflects her deliberate move towards independence, away from both her father's wealth and her mother Justine Wilson's financial stability. Even though Justine, a novelist, could offer support, Vivian has made it clear that she prefers to build her own path.

Her modest lifestyle has become a symbol of her determination to stay grounded despite her family name.

Net Worth & Financial Independence

Vivian recently addressed viral rumours that she was sitting on a $40 billion trust fund. Writing on Threads, she joked: 'If I did then homelessness? Gone. World hunger? Idk her.' She added: 'Just to set the record straight, I do not have some inheritance or trust fund or whatever nor do I want one.'

The young student, one of Elon Musk's fourteen children, has firmly distanced herself from her father's wealth, emphasising her independence.

Vivian is very much alive and well @elonmusk. You’re just a deadbeat father 😑 pic.twitter.com/K7QSss4Y4a — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) March 23, 2025

Breaking Away From Musk

Vivian's estrangement from her father is well-documented. At 16, she came out as transgender, and by 18 she had legally changed her name, formally removing 'Musk'.

In her court petition, she wrote: 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.'

The rift widened in 2024 when Musk, a staunch critic of progressive culture, deadnamed her in a public interview, describing her as a victim of the 'woke mind virus'. His comments drew sharp criticism and reinforced Vivian's decision to distance herself.

Now, at 21, she is determined to live life on her own terms. For her, it's not about Teslas, rockets, or fortunes—it's about independence, education, and authenticity.