Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has been openly critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, has now challenged Vladimir Putin to "single combat." The tech billionaire further stated that it was Ukraine that is at stake.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," he tweeted. And added that "Stakes are Ukraine." In another tweet posted in Russian, Musk asked Putin if he agrees to the fight and tagged Kremlin's official English language Twitter account in the tweet.

When his followers asked him if he had thought the challenge through, he wrote that he was absolutely serious about it.

"If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," added Musk. There has been no reaction from Russia so far.

Musk has been slamming Russia through his Twitter account since the latter declared war on Ukraine last month. He has also extended help to Ukraine by providing his Starlink space internet equipment.

He also held a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month and promised to provide another batch of Starlink systems for the cities that have been hit by Russian airstrikes.

Tesla shipped its Starlink internet terminals to the war-hit zone after Ukraine sought its help. SpaceX had previously also donated 50 satellite terminals to restore internet in Tonga.

"While you try to colonise Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine. While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people. We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," wrote Ukrainian vice prime minister wrote to Musk on Twitter at the start of the invasion.

Musk has been infamous for his tweets, which have even landed him in trouble in the past. He once tweeted "Tesla stock price is too high imo," the tweet then wiped $14 billion off that company's value, wrote The Independent.

He had once tweeted he will sell "almost all physical possessions" and committed to "own no house," ever.