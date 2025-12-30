In an era where tech titans often trade digital diplomacy for unfiltered provocation, Audrey Morris discovered that her personal legal battle had become fodder for one of the world's most controversial figures. At just 19 years old, the Los Angeles-born student found herself at the centre of an international firestorm after Elon Musk decided to weigh in on her residency crisis in Denmark.

The case eventually reached the ears of Elon Musk, who responded to a post regarding her deportation with a characteristically divisive remark. Before the post was deleted, the SpaceX founder jokingly wrote: '8 or above level hotness should get an exemption 😂'. The comment was met with immediate and fierce backlash from critics who branded the 54-year-old billionaire as 'creepy' and out of touch.

The Elon Musk Controversy: Beauty Over Bureaucracy

Reacting to the post in a candid conversation with The Daily Beast, Morris admitted to being 'floored' by the remark. 'Yeah, it's definitely crazy,' she noted. 'I wasn't surprised [by Musk's input], I guess you could say, because from the beginning, the second that my case was kind of made public, it has been about appearances and because, "oh, she's blonde and she's white!" And so the thing he said in of itself wasn't shocking to me, but coming from him, yes, it was definitely... I was floored.'

For Morris, the disappointment lay in the missed opportunity for a global influencer to highlight her actual merits. 'It would've been really cool if he commented something like, "Oh wow, look how many academic things she's reached," or whatever. That would've been great. It could have been so helpful,' she explained. The fixation on her physical appearance rather than her academic excellence felt like a reductive turn for a story that had already 'turned my life upside down'.

A Deportation Battle Over a 'Technical Detail'

The ordeal began when Morris, who has lived in Aarhus since the age of nine, attempted to pursue her education at the prestigious Viborg Cathedral School. Attracted by its high academic standards, she moved into the school's dormitory—a decision she described in a petition on Skrivunder.net as the 'most natural' thing to do.

However, under the strict conditions of her residence permit as an 'accompanying child' to her PhD-candidate mother, living at a separate address was a violation of the rules. Suddenly, the teenager was facing deportation from the only place she truly considered home.

Despite the digital circus, there was a glimmer of relief in her legal battle. While her application for citizenship was denied—despite her mother and 15-year-old brother receiving theirs—she was eventually granted a 10-year residency permit, allowing her to stay in Scandinavia.

'I have my grandparents and some friends in the USA. But Denmark is my home. One hundred per cent. I am as Danish as a foreigner can possibly be,' she told Stifstidende.

Ultimately, Morris has chosen to take the unwanted attention in her stride. She asserted that she is 'fine with being embarrassed a little bit' if the Elon Musk controversy serves a larger purpose by bringing her case 'to the attention of anyone who cares'.