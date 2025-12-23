In a legal drama that continues to expand in scale and severity, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Russell Brand has been charged with two further sexual offences. The news, released on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, marks a significant escalation in the case against the 50-year-old former entertainer, who is now facing allegations involving a total of six separate women.

The Metropolitan Police stated that the latest charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) include one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. These allegations relate to two additional women and stem from reports of non-recent offences said to have occurred in 2009.

A Growing Case: New Allegations Against Russell Brand

With the addition of these two counts, the total number of charges against Brand now stands at seven. This includes three counts of rape, one of indecent assault, and three of sexual assault.

The legal proceedings are now split across two distinct tracks. Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 20 January 2026 to answer the two newest charges. Meanwhile, a trial for the original five charges is already scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on 16 June 2026.

The investigation into Brand's conduct began in earnest following a 2023 joint exposé by the Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches. The report presented testimony from multiple women who described a pattern of predatory behaviour during the height of Brand's fame as a comedian and television presenter.

DCI Tariq Farooqi, who is leading the Met's investigation, emphasised that the inquiry remains active. 'The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police,' he stated on Tuesday.

'I've Never Engaged in Non-Consensual Activity'

For the women involved, the judicial process represents a long-awaited confrontation with the past. DCI Farooqi noted that all complainants, including those linked to the two new charges, are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The Metropolitan Police have also pointed those affected toward the independent charity Rape Crisis, which provides a 24/7 support line for survivors of sexual abuse.

Brand, for his part, has remained steadfast in his innocence. Since the first charges were brought against him, he has utilised his various social media platforms to deny any wrongdoing, framing the allegations as part of a broader attack on his current role as an anti-establishment commentator.

Speaking earlier this year after the initial charges were authorised, Brand was unequivocal: 'What I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity.'

He further expressed a desire to clear his name in the public eye, adding, 'I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that.'

However, as the number of complainants rises to six, the legal challenge facing the former star has become considerably more complex. With two major court dates looming in the first half of 2026, the coming months will determine whether the man who once dominated British pop culture will face a prison sentence or find the vindication he seeks.