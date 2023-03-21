Twitter CEO Elon Musk is infamous for his sometimes bizarre and mostly unpredictable tweets. He has now set a poop emoji as an automated response to all press queries after he fired his communications team.

This essentially implies journalists asking questions through the social media platform's email address will get the poop emoji as a response instead of a proper answer to their queries.

"press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩" wrote Musk in a Twitter post. Several users then took to Twitter to post screenshots of the responses they were getting when they tried to ask questions.

Asked for comment, Twitter's press department auto-responded with a poop emoji. https://t.co/eWtqneZBLw — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) March 20, 2023

"I initially dismissed it as a joke, but my skepticism was proven wrong after giving it a try!" added another user.

"I hope to see that in every article going forward. 'We reached out to Twitter for comment, who gave the statement (poop emoji) '," wrote Dogecoin creator Billy Markus in a reply to Musk.

Some users did find it funny, but the move left several people fuming with anger. "Which (poop) is also the sole content of every one of your tweets and everything you produce. Appropriate," wrote one user.

Musk is quite active on Twitter and does not ever shy away from speaking his mind, even if it means trouble for him. He once challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat."

Musk, who has been openly critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, said that it was Ukraine which was at stake.

In another tweet posted in Russian, Musk asked Putin if he agreed to the fight and tagged the Kremlin's official English language Twitter account in the tweet. When his followers asked him if he had thought the challenge through, he wrote that he was absolutely serious about it.

His tweets have caused trouble for him in the past as well. He once tweeted, "Tesla stock price is too high imo," the tweet then wiped $14 billion off that company's value.

He had once tweeted he would sell "almost all physical possessions" and committed to "own no house," ever, and he is probably one of the few rich men who live in a relatively "humble" home. Last week, he was involved in a Twitter spat with a specially-abled employee and had to later issue an apology for the same.

Sometimes he even bases his policy decisions on poll results he conducts on Twitter to try and gauge what people think of a particular move.

Last year in December, Musk said that he would resign as the company's chief executive "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" He added that he would "just run the software & servers teams." Musk ran a poll on the social media platform days earlier on whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, in which a majority of respondents said he should.

The decision to only allow paid Twitter Blue subscribers to vote on major policy-related decisions was also taken after Musk conducted a poll for the same. It came after a majority of people voted in favour of Elon Musk's resignation as Twitter CEO in a poll opened by Musk himself.

In a reply to a user's suggestion that Twitter's "blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls," Musk said that the company will "make that change." Twitter's paid-for verification feature costs $8 per month, or $11 for iOS users, and gives users a "blue tick."

Before Musk's takeover of Twitter, a blue tick was used as a verification tool and was perceived as a badge of authenticity. The blue-tick feature was free for prominent accounts.

Musk bought Twitter in October last year. He closed the deal with $13 billion in loans and a $33.5 billion equity commitment. He was forced to offload more than $15 billion in Tesla shares to raise enough cash to fund the purchase.