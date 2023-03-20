Former US President Donald Trump has thousands of supporters and fans, and one such supporter happens to be none other than the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk himself.

In the latest tweet related to Trump's claims that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case about the hush payments made to a porn star, Musk gave his two cents and said: "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory."

Musk even reinstated Trump's Twitter account soon after buying the social media platform last year. For context, Trump was permanently banned from all major social media platforms after the January 6 Capitol riots. He had to launch his own app, called Truth Social, to communicate with his supporters directly.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social page that he is expecting to be arrested on Tuesday. Following years of investigations into his business, political, and personal connections, his indictment would be a significant development.

A New York prosecutor is considering charges in a case probing hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had sexual relations with the former president.

Trump gave no information that suggested he was directly informed of a forthcoming arrest and did not say how he knew about it. He remarked in a post on Truth Social that he anticipates being arrested on Tuesday, even though his attorney and spokesperson said that prosecutors had not contacted them.

His lawyer also said that there has been no communication from law enforcement agencies about the case and that Trump made the statement based on some media reports.

"Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," he posted on his social media platform Truth Social. "Protest, take our nation back!" Trump added.

His post looked like there was a formal announcement from prosecutors, and it seemed targeted to generate fury from his supporters ahead of the widely anticipated charges. Within hours, his campaign began issuing financial appeals to his supporters, and he was defended by powerful Republicans in Congress as well as potential rivals.

Trump was recently given the opportunity to testify before the grand jury by district attorney Alvin Bragg, who is rumoured to be considering filing charges in the hush money investigation. Law enforcement officials in the area are preparing for the effects of an unprecedented prosecution of a former U.S. president on public safety.

However, there has been no mention in the media of any deadline for the grand jury's ongoing investigation. According to a person acquainted with the inquiry who was not permitted to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, at least one more witness is anticipated to appear, further indicating that no vote to indict has yet been taken.

The investigation into the Stormy Daniels case is only one of the many investigations into Trump's conduct during his time in office. A Justice Department special counsel is looking into how the former president handled secret information and attempted to thwart Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid.

Meanwhile, the district attorney in Atlanta, Georgia, has also said that she is close to deciding whether to file charges in a thorough investigation of Trump's attempts to sway Georgia's 2020 election.

Furthermore, a grand jury is hearing testimony from a Justice Department special counsel who is looking into whether Trump had hundreds of top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Regardless of what transpires in New York, those investigations will continue.

This highlights the ongoing importance and global reach of the legal challenges the former president is currently facing. It is unclear when they will conclude or whether they will lead to criminal prosecutions. If Trump is indicted in the Stormy Daniels case, it would be the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president, according to a BBC report.