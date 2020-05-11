Rosie O'Donnell and Michael Cohen were arch-rivals for several years, for the comedian attacked United States President Donald Trump while Cohen defended him as his lawyer. However, in an interesting turn of events, the former enemies are now bonding over their mutual distaste for Donald Trump.

Rosie O'Donnell visited former nemesis Michael Cohen in prison for six hours and helped him write a "spicy" memoir about his years working for Donald Trump, reports Daily Beast.

In a recent conversation with the outlet, Rosie O'Donnell confirmed that she was in contact with Michael Cohen, former lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump who was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and campaign-finance violations.

Before confessing that he facilitated a secret payment of $130,000 on behalf of Trump to alleged mistress Stormy Daniels to "influence" the 2016 election, Cohen had been the businessman's right-hand man from 2006 to 2018, during which he also fought Trump's well-known enemy, O'Donnell.

However, after seeing Cohen behind the bars, the comedian reached out to him and expressed gratitude for speaking against Trump. The 58-year-old told the outlet: "I wrote him a letter the day that Trump got impeached. I found his inmate number online."

The television personality said that Cohen always looked to her like someone from her neighbourhood, as they both grew up on Long Island, and even reminds her of her brothers. "I look at this guy and go, 'How did he fall under the spell of that charlatan?'" she said.

O'Donnell first penned a letter to Cohen in which she wrote, "When he's being impeached and you're sitting in jail for doing exactly what the boss told you to do, it's mind-boggling to me," adding that she forgives him for unleashing several attacks on her since 2007. Cohen also apologised for his actions in a letter he sent back to O'Donnell and wrote that he was "so moved by the letter that he started crying."

The rare encounter between the old nemesis started a series of exchanges of letters before Cohen asked O'Donnell to come to visit him in prison. During the six-hour-long visit, the unlikely pair discussed Trump's actions as well as his wife Melania Trump who Cohen called "one of the nicest people he's ever met in his life."

Cohen ended up revealing that he has been working on a tell-all book about his experience of working for Trump which he hopes to be out before the election. O'Donnell, who has herself written several bestselling memoirs, offered to counsel Cohen on how to shape the book.

"I said, 'You should tell this story as a chapter, you should tell this story as a chapter.' He's in the midst of writing it, and is nearly done writing it," O'Donnell told Daily Beast, but also confessed that they aren't sure about the time of release given Cohen's early release from prison on account of COVID-19 was revoked.