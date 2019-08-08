Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed that this year's Primetime Emmy Awards will not have a host, the second time since 2003. Collier said that this initiative will give more time to honour departing shows like Game of Thrones, reported Associated Press. Game of Thrones ended in May and bagged 32 nominations this year at the Emmys.

Fans also had to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory, Veep and Empire and the Emmys is planning on dedicating extra time to these beloved shows instead of dance numbers.

Collier said to the Associated Press that they contacted several possible hosts for the upcoming September 22 show but didn't confirm if anyone accepted the offer.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Seinfield and Beverly Hills 90210 and the 25th anniversary of Friends and E.R. Rumour says Fox's new producers Don Mischer Prods. and Don+Dusted may pay a tribute to these fan favourites.

A no-host Emmy also means breathing room at a 27 category-packed award show.

Variety reported Collier saying, "What's interesting to me this year is how many shows we're saying goodbye to. You have to look at the trade-off. If you have a host and an opening number, that's 15-20 minutes that you don't have to salute the shows."

NO HOST! Emmy Awards will go hostless in 2019, echoing Oscars https://t.co/8aRf33Mazq via @usatoday — Jeff Martin (@JeffMartinMedia) August 8, 2019

Last year, Emmys received a rating of just 2.4 from the audience aged between 18-49 and 10.2 million viewers. That was the lowest rating of the Emmys on records.