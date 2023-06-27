In a shocking incident reported from India, a man urinated and defecated onboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to New Delhi on June 24.

The man, who works as a cook in Africa, was later arrested by the local authorities. A statement from the airline revealed that the passenger not only defecated but also spat in the aircraft.

"The misconduct was observed by the cabin crew of the flight, and subsequently, a verbal warning was issued and the passenger was secluded from the surrounding passengers by the cabin supervisor, Aman Vats," read the complaint filed with the police.

"The situation agitated a number of other passengers on board the aircraft," the FIR stated. The man was taken to a local police station soon after the flight landed in Delhi.

The accused hails from the Indian state of Uttarakhand and has now been released on bail, according to a report in The Hindu, an Indian news publication.

"On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case — u/s 294/510 — at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Not the first time:

In November last year, a drunk man urinated on an elderly female passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

The incident came to light after the local media published the woman's letter to the airline's management asking them to take action against the culprit and the cabin crew. In her letter, she said that the cabin crew failed to take action against the man, and he walked scot-free after landing in Delhi.

According to local media reports, the man walked up to the woman's seat just after lunch when the lights were turned off. He unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said that the cabin crew did not take appropriate action against the culprit and that they simply gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into.

The incident was later reported to the police and the man was arrested for his conduct. He was also banned from flying by the airline for a brief period. His employer, Wells Fargo & Company, an American multinational financial services company, also fired him from his job.

Air India also grounded one pilot and four cabin crew following massive outrage on social media.

A similar incident was reported onboard an internal UK easyJet flight from Bristol to Newcastle in 2017. In this case, a British citizen named Joe Scott was fined almost £600 ($800) for urinating over "everything except the loo."

He was in an inebriated state when the incident took place. The aircraft was preparing to land when the man told the cabin crew he was going to be sick, so they allowed him special dispensation to use the facility.

Once inside, he relieved himself all over the sink, floor, and walls of the cubicle, as well as on some items stored within by the flight team as part of the landing procedure.

The crew realised what Scott had done and informed the pilot, who asked him to remain on board after landing. But he ignored this instruction and barged past the flight attendants and off the aircraft.

He fell down the steps and landed face-first on the tarmac at Newcastle International Airport before picking himself up and charging into the terminal.

He told Newcastle Magistrates Court he had only started drinking because he had a fear of flying. He later pleaded guilty to being drunk in an aircraft, behaving in a disorderly manner in an aircraft, and failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot. He was fined £575.