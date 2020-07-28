Heavy rain in Manchester meant that the fourth day of the ongoing third Test match between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford was called off. Even the fifth day was looking uncertain as rain caused yet another interruption. But the match finally resumed and England is very much in the driver's seat.

England still needs to dismiss five West Indies batsmen to win the match and seal the series 2-1. Until noon, the Windies could only accumulate 84 runs for the loss of five wickets. They still need 315 runs to win.

The visitors resumed play on the fifth and final day of the Test on 10-2 while chasing a mammoth target of 399 runs.

They haven't won a Test series in England since 1988, reports BBC. However, with the wet conditions and Manchester's swing-friendly pitch on England's side, there aren't many chances for the Windies to create history after 32 years.

Before the third Test went underway, the series was locked at 1-1. The first test was embarrassing from the hosts' point of view as West Indies' strong bowling lineup won the first game to take an early 1-0 lead.

But later, as the second test started, a brilliant all-around performance from England ensured that they still had something to fight for during the rest of the competition.

Courtesy of Ben Stokes' brilliant batting display in both innings of the second Test and Stuart Broad's six wickets in the match, the hosts levelled the series 1-1. It now entirely depends on the fifth day of the third game, whether West Indies will create history or England will successfully protect their six-year unbeaten home record.

Meanwhile, after being dropped from the British lineup during the first match, Broad was called back for the second and third Tests. Following his return, the 34-year old has been terrific with the ball. Previously, during the first innings of the ongoing match, Broad claimed six wickets.

Now, in the second innings, he has dismissed two batsmen. Broad also scored a quickfire 66 off 45 balls to help England post a defendable total on the scoreboard in the first innings. His half-century came in 33 balls, which marked the third-fastest 50 by any Englishman in Tests.

He started the fifth day with 499 Test wickets to his name. Broad became the first English bowler after James Anderson to reach the 500-wicket mark after dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite within an hour of the day's start.