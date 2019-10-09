English fast bowler James Anderson has been suffering recurring injuries for the last few weeks. He will reportedly be taken care of by Manchester City to ensure that the country's highest test wicket-taker recovers soon.

Anderson's latest injury could potentially threaten his illustrious career. His calf injury forced him to stay out of most of the Ashes matches this season. He could only bowl four overs during the first test at Edgbaston and since then, he couldn't even don his England shirt.

Manchester City has some world-class facilities and medical infrastructure. The club has given Anderson their approval, which ensures that the fast bowler can train at City's facility. For the upcoming two months, Anderson would train there. Rob Ahmun, England's head of strength and condition would accompany him.

The England national cricket team would travel to South Africa in mid-December to play four tests. Anderson is eyeing to seal his spot in the English squad for this particular tour. The pace-friendly wickets in South Africa would hopefully add more dismissals to Anderson's tally.

As BBC reports, Anderson revealed that he has no intention of retiring from the sport he loves. He wishes to emulate Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs by continuing to play until he turns 40.

Sources claim that Anderson and Ahnum met Sam Erith, the head of sports science at Manchester City, to discuss the collaboration. One of the England and Wales Cricket Board insiders reportedly said, "It is about a change of scene for Jimmy, but also a way of tapping into some of the best facilities and experts in the world."

This isn't the first instance that the iconic fast bowler has trained at a Premier League facility. Previously, he trained at Old Trafford as well as at Burnley.

Currently, Anderson owns 575 test wickets, which makes him the fourth-highest wicket getter in the world, as far as test cricket is concerned. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Shane Warne (Australia) and Anil Kumble (India) are ahead of him with 800, 708 and 619 wickets, respectively. Remarkably, all of the above players are spinners. This means that Anderson is the highest wicket-taking fast bowler in the world.