The Royal Navy's flagship HMS Prince of Wales has returned to Portsmouth after an eight‑month global deployment, hailed by senior officers as an 'epic milestone' in Britain's carrier strike capability. The £3 billion warship, home to 1,600 personnel since April, travelled more than 40,000 nautical miles and led a multinational fleet as part of Operation High Mast.

Crowds gathered along the naval base walls to welcome the vessel home a day earlier than scheduled, with families waving flags and cheering in bright winter sunshine. For many, the homecoming was not only a demonstration of military strength but also a deeply personal moment, as loved ones reunited in time for Christmas after months apart.

A Global Mission

Operation High Mast was designed to showcase the UK's ability to project power and run complex operations worldwide. HMS Prince of Wales led the Carrier Strike Group, which included the destroyer HMS Dauntless, the frigate HMS Richmond, and allied warships from Norway, Canada, and other NATO partners.

The deployment featured exercises across Europe, Asia and the Indo‑Pacific. The carrier stopped in Crete and Greece before heading to Australia, where it docked in Darwin—the first visit by a British aircraft carrier since 1997. It later joined Talisman Sabre, a major drill alongside US and regional forces. The strike group also conducted joint exercises with Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and India, underscoring Britain's commitment to international security partnerships.

Commodore James Blackmore said the mission was about 'upholding a rules‑based international order', emphasising the strategic importance of the Indo‑Pacific region.

Pride and Progress

Vice Admiral Stephen Moorhouse, who has overseen the carrier project for more than a decade, said he was 'hugely, hugely proud' of the crews and their achievements. He noted that the deployment had 'evolved massively' compared with earlier missions, with the largest number of F‑35 jets ever embarked on the deck and extensive cooperation with Norwegian forces.

'It's a huge milestone and something we should be really proud of,' he said, adding that the absence of pandemic restrictions allowed for greater engagement with regional partners.

Families echoed that pride. Vicky Mackinnon, who travelled from Orkney to greet her sons Callum and Alex, described the reunion as 'just amazing'. Her son Alex admitted it was 'very emotional' to step off the ship and see thousands gathered to welcome them home.

Andrew 'Bouncy' Ball, reunited with his three children and partner Sammy Wardley, summed up the mood simply: 'Pretty epic. It's been a long year, a long trip, but it's great.'

Home bound.



Families will embrace their sailors, cheers will fill the air, and the joy of reunion will light up the shores.



Every hug, every smile, every familiar face will make this homecoming unforgettable.



It’s finally time to come home.https://t.co/HJrCJHuo5z#CSG25 pic.twitter.com/PCYpelBLzp — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) November 30, 2025

A Symbol of Reach

The HMS Prince of Wales is one of the UK's largest and most advanced warships, weighing 65,000 tonnes and boasting a flight deck the size of three football pitches. It can carry up to 24 F‑35B Lightning II stealth jets, alongside helicopters and drones, effectively serving as a floating airbase and command centre.

For the Royal Navy, the deployment was not only about military drills but also about sending a clear message of Britain's global reach. As crowds in Portsmouth celebrated the carrier's return, the mission closed with a reminder that the UK remains determined to play a major role on the world stage.