As AI-generated hate speech and fake AI images surge across social media, a Sri Lankan influencer has erected a thriving empire on UK anti-migrant disinformation, pocketing £227,000 ($300,000) through Islamophobic content ensnaring 1.6 million followers.

Geeth Sooriyapura's 128 Facebook pages deploy generative AI to fabricate viral slop, zeroing in on British pensioners as prime marks for far-right immigration barbs and societal rifts.

This toxic marriage of avarice and algorithms in 2025's heated immigration debate exposes the growing risks of AI-driven commercial disinformation, which is eroding trust and deepening social divides.

Building the Slop Empire

Geeth Sooriyapura helms an online academy that has schooled 2,500 students in Facebook monetisation tactics, emphasising audience targeting for maximum yield. He steers them towards the UK, branding immigration a strong trigger for interaction, and divulges, 'The UK is an important audience. They don't really like people from our countries living there – not just Sri Lankans, but even more so Indians.'

His outlets disseminate fabrications, notably a 1 March 2025 entry warping Sadiq Khan's commitment to 40,000 London council homes as Muslim-only perks near 'Mosques and Halal food shopes.' Harnessing AI for videos that multiply virality tenfold, Sooriyapura's setup illustrates commercial networks' exploitation of hate, as ISD probes reveal. A tutorial clip unveils £1,058 ($1,400) monthly from one page – roughly a third of Sri Lanka's mean yearly wage – underscoring the allure for aspiring creators in economically strained climes.

Sooriyapura insists, 'We just educate people on facebook monetisation and audience targeting so after that students target audience of their own interests,' distancing from malice yet enabling it.

Mechanics of AI-Driven Disinformation

Sooriyapura's operation thrives on AI's scalability: ChatGPT scouts trends, then generates clips like soldiers at Dover Cliffs captioned 'secure the borders?' amassing 123,000 likes and 45 million views across top posts. Bypassing Meta's restricted categories on polarising immigration fare, ads slip through unmoderated – from burka ban calls to Winston Churchill deepfakes targeting Starmer – despite policies curbing hate monetisation.

Daily Mail exposes conspiracies like 'Muslims not offended by sex attacks' or white replacement fears, while 5Pillars highlights Islamophobic floods branding Labour 'owned by Islam.'

CETaS researcher Sam Stockwell cautions, 'We've seen the rise of generative AI tools that now obviously allow a lot more users ... to create very realistic, tailored content that can be easily scaled,' noting 'a convergence of financial motives and disinformation.' TikTok's loose oversight enables rocket-launcher migrant threats to accumulate 8.5 million views, per investigations, as X's @kunley_drukpa observes pages like 'It's Real British Here' fixating on immigration as a 'strong trigger.'

Sooriyapura has an academy where he recommends his students target the UK because audiences are obsessed with topics like immigration, which he calls a "strong trigger" for engagement. His pages have names like Proper British Pride, Together for Britain and It's Real British Here pic.twitter.com/g1Q6cVivza — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) November 17, 2025

Byline Times connects it to Brexit networks retooling for Reform amplification, with 85,000 likes on critical polls. Labour MP Emily Darlington urges: 'We need to look at how we improve and tighten up the regulation regime here in the UK ... to stop this monetisation of hate.'

Impacts on UK Society and Politics

Such content sparks offline turmoil: LSE associates AI depictions of 'invading' Muslim groups with 2025 far-right riots, where Great Replacement memes – portraying 'White European populations ... deliberately replaced ... through immigration' – garnered 30% greater amplification than standard posts.

ISD identifies Reform politicians engaging material, including Unite the Kingdom's 8.3 million-view rally footage on 13 September 2025, while Tamil Guardian condemns anti-Khan disinformation heightening Muslim animosity. X's @DrStrangetwit denounces: 'Geeth Sooriyapura from Sri Lanka making hundreds of thousands of pounds from AI videos on Facebook which target British pensioners ... "they're the ones who don't like immigrants"'.

Geeth Sooriyapura from Sri Lanka making hundreds of thousands of pounds from AI videos on facebook which target British pensioners. He calls them the easiest target because "they're the ones who don't like immigrants". pic.twitter.com/JYTqDQo6jx — Nima 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DrStrangetwit) November 27, 2025

Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan of ISD emphasises, 'Commercial disinformation has received less scrutiny than politically-motivated content, but the lack of an ideology doesn't make it less harmful.'

It bolsters far-right platforms, with Reform figures resharing network posts without understanding the profit motives behind them, as Morning.lk highlights transnational threats turning 'content creation' into disruptive ventures. Labour and allied voices criticise the bot-amplified spread of such content for eroding discourse, with Islamophobic hate crimes rising 20 per cent in the year to March 2025.