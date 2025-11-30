Britain's ambitious net zero goals could be in jeopardy as looming water shortages threaten to undermine the country's green energy plans.

Experts warn that a growing scarcity of freshwater may limit the development of carbon capture and hydrogen projects, potentially putting some regions on the brink of water deficits.

The warning comes as authorities and water companies scramble to reconcile climate ambitions with the harsh realities of resource management.

Water Demands of Net Zero Projects

A recent study commissioned by the water retailer Wave has highlighted a potential clash between decarbonisation plans and the availability of water.

Researchers from Durham University, led by Professor Simon Mathias, assessed England's five largest industrial clusters, including Humberside, the Tees Valley, the Solent, the Black Country and parts of north-west England.

Their findings indicate that carbon capture and hydrogen production could add up to 860 million litres of water demand per day by 2050.

In Humberside, decarbonisation could push Anglian Water into a deficit by 2030, resulting in a shortage of 130 million litres daily by mid-century. Similarly, industrial activity around north-west England could lead to a deficit of around 70 million litres per day.

While United Utilities and other providers maintain that these figures may overstate the problem, the study underscores the immense water requirements of net zero technologies, which are often overlooked in planning.

Pressure on Water Infrastructure

Water companies have long faced limitations on investment, partly due to regulatory constraints. Anglian Water has cited restrictions from Ofwat as a barrier to securing future supplies, arguing that business demand is frequently excluded from strategic planning.

As a result, infrastructure projects struggle to build resilience against both climate pressures and growing industrial needs.

Water UK confirmed that current plans to ensure sufficient future supplies often ignore large-scale hydrogen or carbon capture initiatives.

The Environment Agency has also been criticised for relying on forecasts that do not account for the government's low-carbon ambitions. Experts argue that with hydrogen production in particular requiring substantial volumes of water, adjusting forecasts and investment strategies is increasingly urgent.

Climate Trends Intensify the Risk

Research from University College London using two decades of satellite data shows that Europe's freshwater reserves are under growing stress.

Southern and south-eastern regions, including parts of the UK, are experiencing declining water storage, while northern areas are becoming wetter. In the UK, eastern regions are drying out despite stable or slightly increasing rainfall, with longer dry spells and more intense summer downpours.

Professor Mohammad Shamsudduha from UCL said the data is a clear warning about climate breakdown.

'We're no longer talking about limiting warming to 1.5C. We are likely heading towards 2C above preindustrial levels and already seeing the consequences,' he said.

These trends magnify the challenge for net zero projects, making water management a critical factor in the transition to clean energy.

Government and Industry Responses

The government insists that all hydrogen and carbon capture projects will need sustainable water sourcing plans and legal abstraction licences before receiving approval.

Officials highlight that ten hydrogen projects are already shovel-ready, and carbon capture schemes must meet strict environmental standards.

Meanwhile, industry voices like Nigel Corfield from Wave stress that water companies are best placed to manage supplies for large-scale projects.

'Government and Ofwat are allowing businesses to sort themselves out in terms of how they're going to get their water,' he said. 'We generally don't think that's right because this is about energy security and the water sector should provide that support.'

The tension between ambitious climate targets and the practical limits of water supply illustrates a growing dilemma for Britain.

Without careful planning and investment, the pursuit of net zero could inadvertently push regions into shortages, threatening both industrial growth and energy security.

As the country faces hotter summers and longer dry periods, ensuring that water availability aligns with green energy ambitions will be crucial.

The balance between decarbonisation and resource management may determine whether Britain's net zero dream can be achieved or whether it risks crashing under the weight of its own ambitions.