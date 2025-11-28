A chilling case has shocked the UK after a young man admitted he was 'excited to kill' before brutally murdering a family friend. Ernestas Juska, 21, attacked 39‑year‑old Nina Denisova as she slept at his mother's home in Dartford, Kent, stabbing her repeatedly before sexually abusing her body.

The factory worker suffered stab wounds to her head, neck and chest. Juska later confessed to police that he had wanted to 'lash out' and hurt someone, but chose not to target anyone close to him. His warped reasoning and disturbing calmness after the attack have drawn widespread condemnation, with police describing his actions as 'almost indescribable'.

The Attack and Arrest

After carrying out the killing, Juska walked to a nearby bus stop and asked a passerby to call the police, telling them he had just killed someone. Officers arrived at Henderson Avenue at 6:50 a.m. on 17 August and found him sitting cross‑legged on the pavement, smirking as they approached. He was arrested on the spot.

Inside the property, police discovered Denisova's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with multiple stab wounds. Grim footage later showed Juska smirking as officers closed in, a detail that underscored the depravity of the crime.

Police and Prosecution Statements

During his police interview, Juska admitted stabbing Denisova to death after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine the night before. He told detectives he had wanted to hurt someone but deliberately avoided harming those closest to him.

Detective Sergeant Max Gregory explained: 'The depravity of Juska's actions is almost indescribable. He inflicted horrific injuries to his defenceless victim and admitted he had no real motive for killing her other than wanting to harm someone who wasn't related to him. For Juska to then commit further heinous acts on the deceased woman is beyond comprehension.'

Will Bodiam of the Crown Prosecution Service added: 'For unimaginable reasons, he carried out a violent and sustained attack on a woman he knew. Today, he has had no option but to plead guilty to this horrendous act.'

Sentencing and Aftermath

Juska has now been jailed for life for the murder and subsequent abuse. The court heard how his crimes had caused the senseless loss of a beloved daughter and sister, leaving Nina's family devastated.

Police and prosecutors emphasised the shocking nature of the case, noting Juska's lack of remorse and the warped justification he gave for his actions. His admission that he felt 'excited' before the killing has become one of the most disturbing aspects of the investigation, highlighting the danger he posed to those around him.

⚖️ Ernestas Juska, 21, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years after he murdered a woman in her sleep.



📰 https://t.co/Y86p0ahcih pic.twitter.com/TUyjnCFofa — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) November 28, 2025

Wider Impact

The case has reignited discussions about violent crime and the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly from those within a trusted circle. Authorities have urged anyone affected by sexual violence to seek support, directing victims to organisations such as Rape Crisis for help and resources.

As Juska begins his life sentence, the community in Dartford continues to grapple with the horror of the crime. For Denisova's family, the tragedy remains a devastating reminder of the brutality inflicted by someone they had trusted.