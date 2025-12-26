It has been over three months since Charlie Kirk's assassination, but his widow, Erika Kirk, has continued to attract criticism born from wild conspiracy theories. Erika, who filled her late husband's shoes and became the new CEO of Turning Point USA, is not a 'grieving widow,' according to many.

One TikToker alleged that her swift ascension was part of a premeditated plot to hijack Charlie's organisation. The social media personality questioned Erika's behaviour after her husband's murder since she's frequently away from her kids and her actions are reportedly 'suspicious."

The Hijacking Narrative

TikToker @mmachick_ weighed in on Erika Kirk's public sightings months after her husband died at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in September. Erika was last seen at TPUSA AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, on 21 December.

'The glitz, the glam, the multiple outfit changes, the multiple speeches given on stage with the fireworks and everything. It's time to flat-out say that this is absolutely not a grieving widow,' the TikToker said.

@mmachick_ confirmed that she was talking about Erika, whom she called a 'psychopath.' She also added that she was '99.9% sure' that 'there was a plan to hijack Charlie's organisation and she was part of it' because Erika's actions are 'very suspicious.'

She called out Erika for giving multiple speeches that could have taken up several hours of her day. The TikToker alleged that Erika's addresses 'were clearly planned.'

Also, Erika has been doing multiple interviews on various TV shows and is even on a book tour, which is something many don't expect from a woman who just lost her husband and has two young kids at home.

Erika is reportedly 'a mother who's literally having the time of her life.' She also questioned why Ben Shapiro was at the AmericaFest when he was not on the list of speakers that Charlie released months ago. Also, the TikToker found it unbelievable that Erika allowed Shapiro at the event after he repeatedly criticised Tucker Carlson, one of Charlie's close pals.

@mmachick_ urged the public to 'grow some common sense' and stop supporting TPUSA, alleging that 'They've been completely hijacked and they kill off their CEO.'

Erika's Promotion After Charlie's Death

Sammy Obeid, an American writer and stand-up comedian, once asked, 'Is it me or does Erika Kirk grieve weird?' He jokingly said during a performance that there was 'an 86% chance that Erika Kirk killed Charlie Kirk via proxy murder.'

Just like the TikToker, Obeid examined Charlie and Erika's relationship and seemingly hinted at a plot to have her take over his company. The comedian said the 'weirdest thing' about the couple was that Charlie met Erika for an interview for his company, TPUSA.

Then he fell in love with her and 'four years later he's dead' and Erika took over his company. Obeid added that Erika entered Charlie's life 'for a job' and ended 'getting a promotion.'

A 'Grieving Widow' Under the Microscope

Public perception of Erika's mourning process has become a significant point of contention amongst the conservative base. Following her sit-down with Jesse Watters on Fox News, X users were quick to label her a 'fake' and a 'horrible actress' for what they perceived as a lack of genuine emotion.

Many viewers highlighted her 'dry eye pats' during moments that should have been heartbreaking, suggesting she was performing for the cameras rather than actually crying. The backlash has been unforgiving, with many questioning how a wife could appear so composed and even light-hearted only months after a public assassination.

Due to the way Erika has carried herself at various public events, there has also been speculation that she was being 'coached' because she's 'not grieving conventionally.' One netizen believed it was probably because it was how she was taught.

'I think she's young, she's being coached & doesn't realize some of the optics don't look like a grieving widow,' one said on X (formerly Twitter).

Erika Kirk's Defiant Rebuff at AmericaFest 2025

Despite the digital firestorm and allegations of fraud, Erika Kirk has refused to retreat from the public eye. During a high-profile interview at AmericaFest with rapper Nicki Minaj, Kirk subtly clapped back at her critics when she asked the 'Bang Bang' artist how she deals with the backlash she receives.

'I did not notice,' Minaj replied. Erika smiled and reacted, 'Amen, I feel the same way.'

Charlie's widow stressed that they are 'busy building' and she doesn't think of her critics at all.