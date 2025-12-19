Rob Reiner's remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination have resurfaced following the shocking murder of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home. The renewed focus comes as US President Donald Trump made controversial comments about Reiner's death.

The director's comments, originally shared during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, are striking given his political differences with Kirk.

Reiner's Reaction to Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Following Reiner's death, his words about the killing of the 31-year-old conservative activist and media personality Charlie Kirk have drawn fresh scrutiny.

Kirk was assassinated on 10 September 2025, struck by a single gunshot to the neck while speaking at an outdoor 'American Comeback Tour' event at Utah Valley University. The shooting was carried out by a gunman positioned on a nearby rooftop. A suspect, Tyler James Robinson, has since been charged with aggravated murder.

Reiner made his comments during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. The video was reposted by Morgan himself after President Trump 'paid tribute' to Reiner on his Truth Social post, describing him as 'a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star'.

The President went further, attributing Reiner's death to what he described as an 'incurable' and 'mind-crippling' condition known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Reiner, a progressive and outspoken Hollywood figure, was known for championing causes such as marriage equality and gun control. He also frequently criticised Trump and called for social and political reform.

Morgan defended Reiner on X, reposting the director's comments on Kirk's death. He wrote: 'As President Trump trashes Rob Reiner following his murder, a reminder of how Reiner responded on my show to the murder of Charlie Kirk.'

As President Trump trashes Rob Reiner following his murder, a reminder of how Reiner responded on my show to the murder of Charlie Kirk.. https://t.co/LMXHkiofGL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 15, 2025

In the interview, Reiner was asked about his 'immediate, gut reaction' to the news that Kirk was shot. He responded, 'Horror. Absolute horror,' adding that he had 'unfortunately [seen] the video.'

Reiner continued: 'It's beyond belief what happened to him. That should never happen to anybody. I don't care what your political beliefs are. That's not acceptable. That's not a solution to solving problems.'

Murder of Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner

Hollywood is mourning the death of the 78-year-old director and actor and his wife, Michele, 68, who were found stabbed to death at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles, on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

Their bodies were discovered after a medical call was made around 3.30 p.m. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death for both was 'multiple sharp force injuries.' The knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene.

Rob and Michele met while he was directing the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally and married in 1998. They shared three children: Nick, Jake, and Romy.

Nick Reiner Charged With Murder

The couple's second son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder. On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office filed two counts of first-degree murder against him.

The charges include a special circumstance of 'multiple murders' and a special allegation for the use of a 'dangerous and deadly weapon', referring to the knife recovered at the scene.

Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, and was seen wearing a blue suicide prevention vest. He did not enter a plea and is being held in a Los Angeles County jail without bail.

His specific motive has not yet been publicly disclosed, and his arraignment has been postponed until 7 January 2026.