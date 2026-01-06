Erika Kirk is still mourning the untimely passing of her husband, Charlie Kirk. While she is focused on her healing, multiple stories have been published about her. The public's interest in her continues to grow, and things will stay this way for the next couple of months.

The latest, and perhaps most bizarre, is a viral conspiracy theory claiming that Erika Kirk is actually JonBenet Ramsey, the child beauty queen who was murdered in 1996. Eagle-eyed netizens have pointed out some similarities between her and the late JonBenet Ramsey. They are convinced that Erika could be JonBenet since they are more or less the same age.

'People are Completely Creepy and Just Plain Stupid'

YouTube user Rich Lux posted a video about Erika and JonBenet, and the rumours that they could be the same person. Several people commented on the clip, and they couldn't be more upset about the conspiracy theories surrounding the two individuals.

'I think it sucks that every year this is brought back up with no one arrested for what they did. Her mother is gone so it's just her father left to try and gain a conviction before he passes too. People need a hobby,' one person wrote. 'People are completely creepy and just plain stupid,' another person wrote. 'This is seriously messed up. Why don't we cancel these people instead of the other way around? Let them have their cake and eat it took,' a third person commented.

'These people are completely different ages. Erika was born November 20th 1988. JonBenet was born August 6, 1990. So, even if she was alive they would not be the same age today,' another person wrote.

JonBenet's Father Responds to 'Nonsense'

JonBenet's father, John Ramsey, responded to the conspiracy theories by calling them nonsense. 'You know... in the book of Proverbs in the Bible, it basically says, 'Hey, there are fools in the world. Just keep them out of your life. You can't deal with them. Don't worry about them. And I thought, you know, that's really good advice. Cause it's true. And you can't let it bother you,' he told Radar Online.

Not the First Time

Other than Erika, JonBenet was also likened to Katy Perry. On Instagram, user Peter Schields shared a video of the young girl growing up to be Perry. The Dark Horse singer hilariously commented on the post, writing, 'Wait am I.'

No 'South Park' Connection

Other than JonBenet, Erika was also rumoured to have appeared or voiced an episode of South Park. After all, one of the animated characters in the TV series reportedly resembles her. However, there is no official announcement from the creators of South Park about Erika appearing on the show.

According to Prime Timer, the so-called upcoming episode already aired last month. So, it's far from being an unreleased episode with a highly anticipated guest star reveal. The episode titled The Crap Out also introduced the female character as Peggy Rockbottom, and there is no indication that she was based on a real-life personality like Erika.