Multi-awarded actor Timothée Chalamet received another recognition, but not for his acting skills this time. The two-time Academy Award nominee got the honour of winning the first 'White Boy of the Year' award from the 1st Annual 'Believe That' Awards, a tongue-in-cheek awards show.

The 29-year-old actor bested fellow nominees, including Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Pat McAfee and MBeast for the satirical award.

The accolade was announced by the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

Hilarious Acceptance Speech

Chalamet was not physically present to receive the award. Still, he joined the 'Believe That' podcast through a video call from Budapest, Hungary, where he is currently working on 'Dune: Part Three,' the final installment of Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster sci-fi trilogy.

The actor had a lighthearted exchange with Edwards and his co-host Nick Maddox. He shared that his favourite films are Michael Mann's 'Heat' and Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight'.

Maddox also asked him if he got into acting because he wanted to be an extra in Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke's film 'Training Day,' to which he playfully answered that it was what white boys do to get 'a little bit of swag' and act opposite Washington.

Chalamet also joked about pitching the 'Training Day' reboot to boost his 'street cred.' He said that he will direct, and Edwards volunteered to take over Washington's role while he will portray Hawke's character.

The actor ended the video with a brief acceptance speech, saying: 'I gotta shout out all the white boys that laid the path before me: Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Jason Williams, Ed Sheeran.'

Later, Chalamet turned to Instagram Stories to post an additional and satirical acceptance note.

He wrote: 'You can get lost in the Sauce, but without Sauce, you are lost. That being said, I promise to cherish this award, and to do good inspiring generations of white boys to come to be entirely delusional about their identity and place within the world.'

Chalamet's Growing List of Accolades

Aside from the satirical award, the French-American actor had been recognised by some of the biggest acting award-giving bodies.

His first critical nod was for the 2012 film 'Homeland,' where he and the rest of the cast were nominated for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series by the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2025, the SAG Awards also gave him his first major win for the film 'A Complete Unknown,' in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role category.

Chalamet was also nominated twice by the Academy Awards, four times each in the Golden Globe Awards and the British Academy Film Awards, seven from the SAG Awards, and six nominations from the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

He is also expected to get several nominations for his latest work for the movie 'Marty Supreme.'

Other 1st Annual 'Believe That Awards' Winners

Chalamet's female counterpart was former WNBA player Candace Parker, who received the 'Woman of the Year' award.

Tennis player Ben Shelton got the 'They Got Next' award, while actor-producer Crystal Renee got the 'Hidden Gem of the Year' recognition. Also, the 'Reporter of the Year' award was given to Shams Charania.