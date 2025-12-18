Tara Reid opens up about her thoughts on the police's decision to stop their investigation into her claims of being drugged at a Chicago bar in November.

In a statement shared with Page Six, the representative of the American Pie star mentioned that the entire incident was 'truly heartbreaking.'

The actress also lamented the impact of the incident on her mental state.

'All of the bullying I have been subjected to since and everyone twisting reality without the facts they weren't even there to witness is truly affecting my mental health, and I need it to stop,' Reid said. 'They are making it seem like I chugged all this wine at once and ended up on a stretcher, but after reviewing the footage that is not what happened at all.'

She also said that she saw the footage when she came back to the bar from smoking with the person she met there, and only taken one sip of her wine in more than 30 minutes. She also recalled that when the bartender asked her if she wanted another drink, she declined because she still had a drink to finish.

The 50-year-old actress also told The Daily Mail that 33 minutes of CCTV footage were unaccounted for in the police investigation.

Police Statement

A spokesperson from the Rosemont Police Department in Illinois told People that Reid's case was declared closed as of 11 December after they found no other evidence to prove her claims.

They also mentioned that the authorities spoke to each person involved and found 'nothing outstanding' in their statements, so they closed the investigation for the alleged drugging incident.

'We don't want to say what she's claiming is false,' the spokesperson stated, adding that there was a significant period of time unseen on the surveillance video. That was why they could only look into all the evidence on hand, which did not show any incident of drugging.

New Witness Emerged

After the police confirmed that Reid's case was already closed for investigation, a witness allegedly came forward and raised questions about a YouTuber's claims that the actress wanted to sleep with him.

In a statement sent to The Daily Mail, flight attendant/nurse Kathy Lain shared that she saw the events unfold while staying at the Doubletree hotel during a layover.

'The man was leaning into the woman. The woman had difficulty holding her head up, and seemed almost out of it. She says to the man, "You want to f*** me,"' Lain said.

She added that the statement was not a question, but a fact. The man answered with 'maybe,' then the woman started looking concerned and told the bartender to call the security.

The bartender then asked the woman if she was sure about her claims, and she said yes.

However, a police report released on 3 December claimed that they could not find any evidence of misconduct.

'While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink,' the police said early this month.

'We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do,' the police also said.