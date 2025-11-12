Kylie Jenner seemed to debunk rumours about her alleged breakup with Timothée Chalamet in one simple move. The reality show star and Kylie Cosmetics founder liked a post of the critically acclaimed actor on his Instagram account.

The said social media interaction came a day after a source shared that there is 'trouble in paradise' for the couple, and that Chalamet had already 'dumped' her.

When Did the Breakup Rumours Start?

Speculations about the couple's relationship status began when the A Complete Unknown star was noticeably absent from the star-studded 70th birthday bash of Kris Jenner, Kylie's mum, as reported by The Daily Mail.

A source told the publication,' This has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him so that could well happen again.'

Another source also shared to the publication that the relationship is still repairable.

'There is trouble in paradise, but they aren't completely over. He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him,' the insider claimed.

Chalemet also added fuel to the fire during a recent interview with Vogue, where he avoided discussing his relationship with the reality show star and fashion model. 'I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say,' he casually stated.

Breakup Rumours Debunked

But a different insider allegedly told People that the couple is still together, and Chalamet was not able to join his girlfriend in celebrating her mum's birthday because he was out of the country to shoot his upcoming film, Dune: Part Three.

'They're great,' the insider shared, adding that while the 29-year-old actor has been working in Europe, they always make 'an effort to see each other every few weeks. He has a few days off for the holidays so they're making plans.'

Another insider said that they are still very much into each other.

'Timothée talked about Kylie all the time while filming Marty Supreme,' the insider exclusively said, adding that 'she even flew out to visit him on set in NYC. They also met up in London while he was shooting Dune. They're really in love.'

The couple was last seen together at a New York Yankees playoff game in early October.

The 28-year-old reality star and mum of two also supported the actor at the premiere of his latest movie, Marty Supreme.

It was not the first time for the pair to be involved in breakup rumours. In August, a source relayed to People that they are putting in an effort to make their relationship work despite their hectic schedules.

'They haven't seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée's been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie's been working too,' the insider mentioned at the time, calling the actor's activity line-up 'grueling, with very little downtime.'

'They miss each other and are totally fine,' the source added.

The couple had been seeing each other since spring of 2023, but only made their relationship red carpet official in May when they graced the 70th David Di Donatello Awards event in Rome.