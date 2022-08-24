The 1,557th Euromillions drawing happened on Tuesday. Nobody won the jackpot of € 73,999,475 and this amount will be rolled over and added to the next drawing.

The winning Euromillions numbers for the August 23, 2022 draw were: 19, 26, 31, 39, and 48. The lucky star numbers were 2 and 3.

The National Lottery website provided a breakdown of all winners. There were 5 winners who were able to match five numbers and won € 111,262.40 each. 22 players were able to match 4 numbers and the 2 lucky stars and shared a cash fund prize of € 10,444.

For tickets bought online, prizes up to £500 will be credited directly into your National Lottery account and wins over £50,000 will have to be claimed and collected in person. All National Lottery and EuroMillions draw prizes should be claimed within 180 days after the day of the draw.

The current list of unclaimed prizes that can still be claimed before they reach the deadline can be accessed here.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Their minimum guaranteed jackpot is €17 million which can roll over to €240 million.

The Euromillions Statistics website cites numbers 17,20,21,42 and 23 to be the most commonly drawn Euromillions numbers and 2 and 3 as the most commonly drawn lucky star numbers.

At present, Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite are the country's biggest winners of the Euromillions lottery. They went public with their £184,262,899 win on May 19, 2022.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.