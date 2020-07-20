Ongoing studies into the effects of COVID-19 have been steadily revealing new details about its effects on the human body. The latest of which was evidence that the disease can allegedly affect the heart even in those without existing complications. It can apparently disrupt the normal rhythm and could even lead to life-threatening outcomes in certain cases. So far, many of those who have recovered also confirm that there are lasting effects, which affects their daily lives. Therefore, rehab centres have begun to crop up in various parts of Europe to provide assistance.

In fact, many COVID-19 patients who have tested negative and were already discharged from treatment facilities continue to complain about several of its long-term effects. Moreover, healthcare experts have reportedly observed breathing difficulties, fatigue, and brain fog in people who have survived the disease. Researchers believe that there might be more that are yet to surface later on.

In an article published by CNN, the Italian port city of Genoa is now providing rehabilitation for former COVID-19 patients. Emiliano Pescarolo, a professional diver who was infected with SARS-CoV-2 in March, is one of them. As indicated by hospital records, he was admitted for a total of 17 days. He stated: "Once back home, even after weeks I couldn't see any progress: if I took a small walk, it was like climbing Mount Everest. I was out of breath also just for talking. I was very worried."

The director of the post-COVID-19 rehab institute Dr. Piero Clavario elaborated: "They are not only those that were in ICU and intubated because of Covid, but also patients that spent not more than three days in the hospitals and then went home." Out of the 55 patients examined by his team, 50 percent were diagnosed with psychological problems such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This is just one of the many rehab facilities that have cropped up across Europe as more countries have reported recoveries from COVID-19. Pescarolo, and many like him, want to encourage others to consider signing up for rehabilitation. Depending on the severity of the complications, the road to full recovery might take longer, but it is possible.