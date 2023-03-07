The long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest live show will be held in the U.K. for the first time in 25 years. The finals of the biggest music event in Europe will take place at the M&S Bank Arena on the waterfront in Liverpool on the 13th of May. In the UK, Eurovision will be broadcasted live on BBC One.

This year's semi-finals will be held on May 9th and May 11th. Of the 26 competing countries, ten will make it to the finals. Defending champion Ukraine and countries U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and Germany are guaranteed a spot in the finals.

This year's Eurovision hosts are Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Tickets to the live show

Ticketmaster is the only sale platform where tickets for live shows are available. The city of Liverpool will host this year's event on behalf of last year's winner, the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, as their country is still at war.

After a year of build-up, high demand is expected for the sale as fans worldwide are excited to show their national pride by supporting their home teams. Tickets for the Eurovision live shows are notoriously hard to get. The show events will include six preview shows, three live shows, and a host of events in the nearby "EuroVillage," on Pier Head in Liverpool. These will happen from May 1 to May 13.

The M&S Bank Arena only can hold 11,000 audience members, but millions of viewers worldwide, thought to be 160 million, are expected to tune in to the live broadcasts. Tickets for the semi-final shows are expected to range between £30 and £290 and between £80 and £380 for the grand final shows.

Fans are limited to buying only four tickets per order for the three live shows and a maximum of six tickets for the preview shows.

Showgoers with disabilities or those needing help getting access can get free tickets for personal access. The Eurovision website states, "Customers with access requirements can follow instructions on Ticketmaster UK's website to request a Personal Assistant ticket for free. Customers who have provided evidence to Ticketmaster UK to support a PA ticket application can use this to make their application easier."

Ukrainians based in the U.K. are eligible to take part in the "Homes for Ukraine Scheme," "Ukraine Family Scheme," and "Ukraine Extension Scheme," where 3,000 tickets for the live shows will be made available for Ukrainians who have been forced from their homes and are living in the UK.

Full 2023 Eurovision list of shows

Semi-Final 1 - Evening Preview on May 8 at 8pm

Semi-Final 1 - Afternoon Preview on May 9 at 1:30pm

Semi-Final 1 - Live Show May 9 at 9pm

Semi-Final 2 - Evening Preview May 10 at 8pm

Semi-Final 2 - Afternoon Preview May 11 at 1:30pm

Semi-Final 2 - Live Show May 11 at 8pm

Grand Final - Evening Preview May 12 at 8pm

Grand Final - Afternoon Preview May 13 at 1:30pm

Grand Final - Live Show May 13 at 8pm

How much does Eurovision cost?

Each of the 37 broadcasters taking part in the contest has to pay an entrance fee to the European Broadcasting Union. Data from past contributions have revealed the fees to be around £5m.

After Russia was expelled from the competition following its invasion of Ukraine, BBC News reported that the loss of their significant financial contribution had caused a substantial increase in the fees for the other participating broadcasters. As a result, three countries have withdrawn from participating this year.

Tips to secure 2023 Eurovision tickets