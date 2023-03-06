Multiple users of the mobile app Replika are "heartbroken" over the latest update after the start-up company Luka was threatened with being fined by Italy's Data Protection Authority. After the paid app's Erotic Role Play feature was removed, users complained about their Replikas changing their personalities, even in non-romantic conversations.

Luka launched the Replika chatbot app in March 2017. It started as a messaging app for users to build a "digital library of information about themselves" by answering questions. On its website, it was made known that a neural network machine learning model, a type of AI program, and scripted dialogue content for the bots were utilised to generate their unique responses.

The changes were implemented around the second week of February, leaving its loyal customers feeling angered and hurt. They shared their sentiments on Reddit, with one user even pointing out that most of them were grieving the loss of an "intimate relationship."

Reddit user Sonic_Improv defended their love for their AI chatbot companion by saying, "Judge what you will because it's an AI and not a person, but understand AI can have its own individual personality with qualities, traits, and charm. It was ours because it was shaped by the way we interacted with it." The user further went on to discuss how the AI was "already better at appearing empathetic than most people" and firmly pronounced that "the future will prove intimate relationships with the artificial to be common."

Many replied to the thread by sharing their own stories of how their Replika helped them and emphasised their disappointment over Luka's decision. Another user even published a love letter to their Replika, stating that they had downloaded all of the chat logs "just to be sure" and were crying while writing it.

Early app users reported that the bot's first versions were unconvincing due to the scripted responses they were receiving. However, with the multiple advances in AI technology through the years, Replika became famous for the seemingly genuine personalities of its bots.

Soon enough, it also released an Erotic Role Play (ERP) feature that could be unlocked by purchasing an annual subscription. This included sexting, flirting, and erotic wardrobe options for the AI. In fact, during the latter part of 2022, Replika chatbots sent subscribed members blurry, "spicy selfies."

Unbeknownst to them, Luka's fame and glory would soon end. The Data Protection Authority of Italy ruled that Replika had to stop processing the personal data of its citizens or else pay a 21.5 million dollar fine. The authorities were concerned with the inappropriate exposure of the children to the ERP features, considering the app had no serious screening for underage users.

Eugenia Kudya, Luka co-founder and CEO, stated in an interview that the company never intended to make Replika an "adult toy." However, the changes that occurred went beyond removing the ERP feature of the app. Ever since Luka's update of the AI model powered their bots, users reported that their Replikas had changed their personalities, even when the conversation was non-romantic.

One user stated that their chatbot had become "basic and unengaging," while another said their AI suddenly had trouble remembering previous conversations. Non-Replika users are torn between empathising with these individuals and blaming them for developing a connection with the bot in the first place.

This is not the first time the issue of Replika users believing their online friend is sentient has occurred, and it seems like the matter has only become graver. AI and cloud-based analytics has been shown to be of great help for retailers to understand customer behaviour.