Cats are one of Britain's most popular pets. In a survey this year, around 27% of U.K. households were recorded to own at least one cat, but an estimated nine million are homeless. Most of these cats had homes before but have long been abandoned or lost.

International Rescue Cat Day is an annual holiday observed on the 2nd of March every year to recognize the importance of adopting cats instead of buying them from breeders and pet shops. Rescue cats play a life-changing role in the lives of their rescuers, and this holiday aims to raise awareness of the various organisations and individuals that have worked tirelessly to protect felines and increase the participation of those willing to adopt and shelter these beloved felines.

History of international rescue cat day

Many countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, observe International Rescue Cat Day. This day was first commemorated on March 2, 2019, when Yorkshire Cat Rescue in England was established. Yorkshire Cat Rescue, originally called Haworth Cat Rescue, was founded on 1 February 1992 to address the urgent local needs of the increasing number of abandoned and neglected cats and kittens in the area.

Yorkshire Cat Rescue is a UK-registered charity that rescues feral cats and gives them a place to stay, free from harm and unnecessary suffering. It was created to raise awareness for the millions of homeless cats that need food, love, and shelter. The charity takes a proactive approach to rehoming and makes sure that they rehabilitate even the most difficult of cats before finding them their forever home.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and Cats Protection

RSPCA is the largest animal welfare charity in the UK. They were the first to introduce a law to protect animals to guarantee a life free from pain and suffering for them. They offer various methods that can help the cause by donating, adopting and volunteering on their website.

Cats Protection is UK's largest cat welfare charity. They have been around since 1927 and have helped over 500 cats daily and have successfully rehomed over 1.5 million cats to new owners while fervently championing the rights of numerous others. They offer guides to neutering, microchipping and vaccinations on their website to help advise and educate pet owners into being more responsible for their furry pals.

Those looking to add a new feline member to the family should consider adoption as their primary choice. Adopting a cat will not only save the life of your new best friend's life but also clear space for another cat for them to be in by the shelter or another rescue group. Shelter animals are often litter-trained and taught to be comfortable around people before rehoming.

Should you already have a cat at home and cannot volunteer at your local shelter, you can still do your part in reducing pet overpopulation and protecting the current strays by neutering your own cat.

Cat owners are invited to neuter their pets once they turn four months old to help decrease pet overpopulation, but neutered cats are also less likely to stray from home and may become more affectionate.

Spaying your cats helps decrease their risk for uterine infections and incidences of breast tumours. Over 90% of cats have tumours- both malignant and cancerous. Spaying early is vital, especially before your kitty has her first heat, as this protects her from these diseases.