March is Women's History Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to commemorating the notable women in history who bravely overcame societal norms to contribute to society and create lasting change for the generations that came after them.

On this occasion, we pay tribute to the countless women whose sacrifices have significantly contributed to society throughout history. This year, the National Women's History Alliance has selected the theme of "Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories" for Women's History Month 2023. This theme was chosen to honour and recognises the important role that women have played in storytelling throughout history.

From oral tradition to the written word, women storytellers have made their mark on history by presenting unique points of view. This year's theme highlights the achievements of these powerful women who have used their voice and creativity to inspire, educate, and entertain people across generations all over the world.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1. When was the first official National Women's Day celebrated?

- National Women's Day was first celebrated on February 28, 1909.

Q2. Which colours symbolise Women's History Month?

- Purple, green, and white are the colours that represent Women's History Month.

Q3: When is International Women's Day?

- International Women's Day takes place every March 8

Places where you can celebrate Women's History Month in London:

Royal Museums Greenwich

The Royal Museums Greenwich is an organisation comprised of four museums in Greenwich, east London. They are hosting several events throughout March in honour of o Women's History Month.

Their feature Events include a March 4 screening of "Daughters of diaspora," a March 10 "The Female as Subject" drawing workshop, and a March 24 "No Direction Home" comedy evening.

National pride will also be displayed as guests get the chance to learn about the lives of women in the 19th-century navy and the identities of the women of the Queen's House in their special exhibit on March 14.

Curly Treats

Curly Treats places black women on the forefront and is celebrating Women's History Month by hosting a "Dear Black Women and Girls" event on March 11. Their special one-day event has a program filled with fun activities celebrating black girls and women.

Bank of England Museum

The Bank of England Museum will host a talk titled "Early Modern British Women and the Financing of Transatlantic Slavery" by Dr Lila O'Leary Chambers on March 16. She is a historian of race, slavery, and commodification in the early modern Atlantic.

Admission to her talk will be free, but all attendees must register online by March 15.

The National Gallery

The National Gallery, led by Fiona Alderton, will host an online live tour for members on March 13. Here, members can learn about female artists and sitters in their collection through free talks, stories of art courses, and the Anna Jameson Lecture.

The Ugly Duchess, one of their best-known paintings, will be displayed. "The Ugly Duchess: Beauty and Satire in the Renaissance" shows how women, old age and facial differences were satirised and demonised during the Renaissance period. Bridget Riley's vast wall painting, 'Messengers' will also be exhibited to tell the stories of female artists and women who helped shape art history.

Last year, a historic match was played on December 1 match when an all-female referee team, the first-ever in history, took charge of a men's World Cup match. The six female referees were made to undergo rigorous tests before being selected to call games for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. They reportedly underwent the same fitness tests as their male colleagues and screened with the same performance standards.

More recently, Ariana Debose made headlines after her viral BAFTAs opening rap paid tribute to the female nominees that night.