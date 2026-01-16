A lawsuit filed in North Carolina has pulled former US senator Kyrsten Sinema back into the spotlight, alleging an affair with a member of her security detail and triggering intense online scrutiny.

The complaint, brought by the estranged wife of former bodyguard Matthew Ammel, sets out a series of claims that have rapidly circulated across social media and political news sites, raising questions about ethics, power and personal conduct.

What the Lawsuit Alleges

According to the legal filing, Sinema is accused of engaging in a romantic and sexual relationship with Ammel while he was married with three children.

The plaintiff alleges that Sinema intentionally interfered with the marriage after Ammel was hired to her security team in 2022.

The complaint describes what it characterises as a pattern of personal attention, invitations to events and private communication that allegedly went beyond a professional relationship, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

The lawsuit further claims that the relationship continued while Ammel remained married and that it caused emotional distress and financial harm to the plaintiff.

Compensatory damages in excess of $25,000 (£18,672) are sought, along with punitive damages aimed at punishing what the filing describes as willful and wanton conduct. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Who Filed the Case and Why It Matters

The suit was filed in North Carolina, a state that recognises alienation of affection claims. These civil actions allow a spouse to seek damages from a third party accused of contributing to the breakdown of a marriage. Although such cases are relatively rare, they can attract attention when they involve high-profile public figures.

The filing resurfaced publicly after media reports highlighted its contents, prompting renewed interest in the allegations and their potential legal consequences. The timing has added to the story's momentum, as Sinema is no longer in elected office but remains a nationally recognised political figure.

Who Is Matthew Ammel?

Matthew Ammel is a former private security professional who worked as part of Sinema's security detail. Court documents describe him as a military veteran who later transitioned into private security work. The filing also references his personal background, including struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries linked to his military service.

Ammel's role is central to the lawsuit because the claims hinge on the nature of his relationship with Sinema during his marriage. The complaint alleges that his proximity to the former senator through his work created opportunities for a personal relationship to develop.

Messages, Travel and Alleged Conduct

The lawsuit details alleged text messages and shared travel that the plaintiff says demonstrate the intimacy of the relationship. It claims Sinema invited Ammel to events and maintained private communications that crossed professional boundaries. The filing also alleges that Sinema encouraged Ammel to bring MDMA on a work trip, an accusation that has drawn particular attention online.

All of these assertions are contained within the court documents and represent the plaintiff's claims rather than established facts.

Sinema's Public Profile and Political Background

Sinema served as a US senator from Arizona from 2019 to 2025, first as a Democrat before becoming an independent. Known for her high-profile role in key Senate negotiations, she cultivated a national reputation as a political maverick.

Since leaving office, she has largely stayed out of the public eye, making the lawsuit's allegations especially striking to many observers.

Legal Stakes and What Happens Next

If the case proceeds, the court will determine whether the claims meet the legal threshold required under North Carolina law.

The outcome could range from dismissal to a potential trial or settlement. For now, the lawsuit has fuelled widespread online discussion, with many asking who brought the case, why now and what evidence may ultimately be tested in court.