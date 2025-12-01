The battle for the grand, 30-room Royal Lodge has reached an astonishing, near-comical climax, pitting brother against brother in a conflict worthy of a dramatic royal television series.

On one side stands King Charles III, the monarch determined to streamline the working Monarchy and cut unnecessary costs; on the other, his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. One source suggested the former Duke of York is 'practically super-glueing himself to the antique furniture' to avoid eviction.

The Royal Standoff

The former Prince Andrew, 65, will not leave his longtime Royal Lodge home quietly. After being stripped of his royal titles and reportedly asked to vacate the residence by King Charles, 77, a palace source alleged to royal journalist Rob Shuter that the ex-Duke of York 'is not just refusing to leave Royal Lodge, he's practically super-glueing himself to the furniture'.

King Charles has made his position clear: the former Duke is to be relocated to a property on the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. This move is part of the King's broader strategy to reduce the monarchy's property portfolio and the burden on the taxpayer.

However, the man who lost his royal privileges and duties following his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is not taking the demotion in status lying down.

A Lavish List of Demands

The former Duke is demanding a 'replacement' that is anything but a downgrade. An insider elaborated on the sheer audacity of Andrew's requirements to Shuter, detailing a wish list that reads like a sovereign's demand. Not only is he insisting on obtaining a 'giant six or seven-bedroom house' on the Sandringham grounds, but he also expects a full-service lifestyle to go with it.

'And not just a house — he wants the whole package,' Shuter's source claimed, continuing, 'A cook, a gardener, a housekeeper, a driver... basically a full-time staff to keep his life running exactly the way it runs at Royal Lodge. And of course, police protection, too'.

The implication is clear: the former Duke wants the pay and perks of a senior royal, without any of the responsibilities, or indeed, the title.

Ex-Prince Andrew's $99 Million Demand

The negotiations between Buckingham Palace and the former prince are reportedly moving at a glacial pace. For the time being, the former Duke is 'staying put' at the Lodge because 'the deal isn't done' and 'negotiations are crawling in'. Shuter reported that the ex-prince 'might hang on for months—maybe longer'. The reported $99 million (£78 million) figure is understood to be the estimated cost of meeting these lifelong demands.

This deadlock presents a significant headache for the King, who 'is trying to reshape the monarchy'. The Royal Lodge is fast becoming 'an expensive royal roadblock' for the monarch, who is keen to see the estate renovated and potentially repurposed for his heir, the Prince of Wales.

Andrew's current residency is based on a 75-year lease he secured on the property back in 2003. He moved into the residence in 2004. This long-term, legally binding lease—which was signed the year before he officially moved in—is his greatest weapon in this high-stakes negotiation, meaning the monarchy does not hold the power to simply terminate his occupancy without substantial legal or financial negotiation.

Life Inside the Royal Lodge

Despite the seismic shift in his public standing, rank, and titles, the internal life at the Royal Lodge remains strangely unchanged. Insiders claim that 'nothing has changed' behind the gates, painting a picture of a man living in profound denial.

The former Royal Navy serviceman is reportedly maintaining a strict façade of his previous life. An exclusive source told OK! magazine that 'Andrew insists the staff still call him 'Your Royal Highness'.

The source went on to clarify the ex-prince's rationale, stating, 'He is saying the ruling to strip him of his titles doesn't apply inside his own walls.'

This psychological self-isolation is further detailed by aides who describe the 65-year-old as 'living in a bubble' and being 'utterly deluded about his status.' His daily existence, according to one aide, is a monotonous repetition of leisure activities: 'It's golf in the morning, golf on the TV in the afternoon, and conversations about nothing but golf. That's basically his whole world now,'.

This peculiar lifestyle is shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who continues to reside with him. Ferguson, a prominent royal personality in her own right, moved into the property alongside their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in 2008. The combined presence of the former couple and their grown children in the sprawling estate further complicates King Charles's plans for the future of the royal residency.