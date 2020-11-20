The humble breakfast staple that many have been used to may not be the best option for diabetics. A new study noted that excessive egg consumption can increase one's risk of suffering from diabetes.

A study titled, "Higher egg consumption associated with increased risk of diabetes in Chinese adults" published in the British Journal of Nutrition showed that people who consume one or more eggs every day had a 60 percent higher chance of having diabetes. This was the first longitudinal study conducted between 1991 to 2009, that evaluated the effects of egg consumption in a large number of Chinese adults.

The study was conducted by the University of South Australia in partnership with Qatar University and China Medical University. The study examined a total of 8,545 adults 18 years old and above who attended the Chian Health and Nutrition Survey. The egg consumption of the participants was assessed through a 3-d 24-hr recall and weighed food record methods. Diagnosis of diabetes was made through fasting blood glucose in 2009.

Dr. Ming Li, an epidemiologist, and public health expert, stated that the rise of diabetes has become a growing concern. In China, they have seen changes in the traditional Chinese diet. Many have shirked away from the traditional grains and vegetables and opted for more processed diets, which includes more meat, and energy-dense foods. He further explained that diet is a modifiable factor, which could contribute to the onset of type 2 diabetes. Thus, it is important to be able to understand the dietary factors that could impact the disease's prevalence.

Looking at the consumption of eggs, the researchers found that higher long-term consumption of these breakfast staples, at more than 38 grams per day, gave rise to a 25 percent increase in diabetes risk among Chinese adults. For those adults who regularly ate a lot of eggs, at more than 50 grams, the increase rose to 60 percent. They also saw that the results were more profound in women as compared to men.

Li also noted that in order to combat diabetes, a multi-faceted approach would be necessary. It will not only comprise research but would also need a clear set of guidelines that would duly guide consumers.