Vitamin D may not be the miracle cure for COVID-19, according to the experts. Also, taking it in high doses can lead to severe health issues.

Robin May, who directs the Institute of Microbiology and Infection at the University of Birmingham in the UK, sent out a word against the high-level usage of Vitamin D via email, according to CNN. In his statement, the expert emphasises that consuming the said vitamin at very high levels may not prevent or protect people from the pandemic disease. The warning comes after a surge of interest in the dietary supplement and increasing google searches for the recommended dosage of the nutriment.

"To date, there is no evidence that very high vitamin D levels are protective against COVID-19 and consequently medical guidance is that people should not be supplementing their vitamin D levels beyond those which are currently recommended by published medical advice," said May.

As per the report, Vitamin D became an internet sensation after some studies published their findings that suggest people with lower levels of vitamin D have high chances of death from COVID-19, a deadly respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV2. This has led to an alarming rise in inquiries about the vitamin by the general public.

"There have been some news reports about vitamin D reducing the risk of coronavirus. However, there is no evidence that this is the case," UK's National Health Service wrote a coronavirus update to their informational page on vitamin D.

In addition, a group of international scientists in Europe, and the US then published a paper that confirmed the views that there is no evidence of vitamin D being the much-coveted cure against COVID-19.

"As a key micronutrient, vitamin D should be given particular focus—not as a 'magic bullet' to beat COVID-19, as the scientific evidence base is severely lacking at this time—but rather as part of a healthy lifestyle strategy to ensure that populations are nutritionally in the best possible place," the paper reads.

The paper goes on to highlight the calls made to the general public by various groups suggesting the intake of vitamin D. The consensus paper suggests that "these calls are without support from pertinent studies in humans at this time, but rather based on speculations about presumed mechanisms."

Like all vitamins, D is an essential micronutrient that has several benefits to our health when consumed in balanced amounts. However, the best source of the vitamin is through sunlight, while smaller amounts can be obtained from food and dietary supplements. The recommended dosage of vitamin D varies from age groups and the environment we live in. Typically, the range remains between 400 and 800 IU/day. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended to consult a health professional, physician, or medical practitioner for complete guidance about the consumption of the vitamin.