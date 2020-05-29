With almost every ongoing medical research focused particularly on the 2019 novel coronavirus, new details regularly surface. While some generally suggest that there are ways to eventually triumph over the virus, others reveal alarming complications. The latest findings reportedly show patients who previously had cancer and those currently fighting against it are in danger. It appears that COVID-19 increases the risk of death from complications for the aforementioned individuals.

This was apparently observed in two studies involving cancer patients who were infected by SARS-CoV-2 died within a month. The data was apparently sourced from countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. The results were published recently in the medical journal The Lancet wherein 928 former and current cancer patients were diagnosed and hospitalised with COVID-19. Compared to the death rate of the general population the numbers recorded show around 13 percent.

The second study was submitted by another team in England which involves around 800 cancer patients of various types who were diagnosed with COVID-19. The researchers listed the death rate at a staggering 28 percent. Moreover, it was likewise indicated that this would be even higher for those who are older and have health issues like high blood pressure.

Each year, more than 1.6 million Americans are diagnosed with varying forms of cancer. About 20 million are identified as survivors with even millions more currently being treated for the disease. As such, healthcare facilities should be aware of how COVID-19 can affect these patients and should make the necessary modifications to prevent transmissions while they are in their care.

Vanderbilt University data scientist Dr. Jeremy Warner stated: "If they don't have COVID-19, they want to do anything they can to avoid getting it." Since there are cancer treatments that can distress the immune system and the lungs, it presents a big problem given that the virus targets organs such as the liver, intestines, and lungs. In a related report, certain clinical studies have also revealed that certain medications such as hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine also increased the risk of death among COVID-19 patients.