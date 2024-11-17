Dementia expert and former president of the American Neuropsychiatric Association Dr. Richard Restak recommends that people should stop drinking entirely once they reach the age of 65 to lower their risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. In his book, "The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind," he describes alcohol as a weak neurotoxin, suggesting that avoiding it is vital for preserving brain health as we age.

Impact of Excessive Drinking on Brain Health

Research has shown that excessive drinking can lead to brain shrinkage, which may worsen dementia severity or even trigger the condition. Alcohol can also cause a specific type of dementia known as Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome, which occurs when alcohol disrupts the body's absorption of thiamine (vitamin B1), a nutrient crucial for brain health. Alzheimer's Research UK estimates that about half of all dementia cases worldwide might be preventable or significantly delayed through lifestyle changes, including reduced alcohol consumption. In the UK, health authorities recommend that adults limit their alcohol intake to no more than 14 units per week (six pints of beer or a bottle and a half of wine).

Age and the Increased Risk of Dementia

The risk of dementia increases significantly after turning 65, after which it doubles every five years. Dementia involves a gradual decline in cognitive function that can severely impact memory and daily activities. Almost one million people in the UK currently live with dementia, with about 1/14 individuals over the age of 65 affected. This number is expected to rise to nearly 1.5 million as the population ages in the coming decades. Dementia, including Alzheimer's, is a significant health issue that costs the UK about £42.5 billion annually, a figure expected to double by 2040.

Symptoms of Dementia: What To Watch Out For

According to the Alzheimer's Association, some symptoms of dementia include having difficulties with balance, an inability to retrace one's steps, mood changes, decreased judgement and struggling to engage in social situations. Another symptom is disruptive memory loss, manifesting in repetitive questions and an increasing reliance on memory aids, such as notes or digital reminders. If you or someone you know suspects they are developing dementia, the association's 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900) can provide access to expert opinion.

Dementia: Risk Factors and Prevention Methods

Research conducted on Frenchmen younger than 65 with early-onset dementia found that over half of them had a history of alcohol abuse, suggesting that the danger begins earlier than we believed. Dementia is influenced by various factors, some of which we can't change, like age and genetics. Recent research has highlighted additional risk factors, such as air pollution, hearing loss, untreated depression, loneliness, and a sedentary lifestyle. It suggests that by addressing the risk factors we can control, we might prevent developing the two most common types of dementia: Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. Other than limiting your alcohol intake, these are some strategies the NHS suggests:

1. Maintain a balanced diet that is low in saturated fats, salt, and sugars and is high in fibre.

2. Maintain a healthy weight, as being overweight can lead to higher blood pressure and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, both linked to dementia. For those looking to get in shape, even a weight loss of 5% to 10% can make a difference.

3. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. This can be anything, from cycling and fast walking to dancing. Muscle-strengthening exercises, such as yoga, gardening and climbing stairs, should be done twice a week.

4. Address undiagnosed or untreated depression because it is believed to be linked with dementia.

5. Quit smoking— it is believed smoking increases the risk of developing dementia by 30-50% and is linked to 14% of today's dementia cases.

The NHS also recommends getting a free NHS Health Check if one is between 40 and 74 years old. This assessment can help identify any early signs of dementia and provide advice for future lifestyle choices.